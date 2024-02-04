Expand / Collapse search
Meat substitutes market expected to boom by 2028, with projected growth estimated at $4.4 billion

European consumers are projected to contribute to 40% of the market's growth

The market for meat substitutes may grow $4.4 billion in value by 2028, according to one research firm's predictions.

Technavio released its report about the market on Friday. The market's projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2028 is 11.98%.

According to the firm, European consumers will contribute 40% to the global market's growth. Health-conscious consumers and a surge in popularity of vegetarian and vegan products are main reasons for the projected success.

"The growth narrative in the Meat Substitutes market is underpinned by several factors, particularly the surging popularity of plant-based protein products and the growing health consciousness among consumers in the European region," Technavio's release read. 

Close-up of vegan burger

Vegan burgers photographed in Washington, DC. (Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images)

New product launches are also expected to drive market growth, as food scientists are actively developing products that mimic the taste of real meat or dairy. 

"The market is set to witness substantial growth with an influx of new players and a surge in product launches."

Beyond burger in Italy

Beyond Meat hamburger is seen in a pub in Milan, Italy, on January 4, 2020.  (Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Despite the optimistic report, Technavio acknowledged that the high price of meat substitutes compared to meat products may hamper growth.

"The relatively high price of meat substitutes is a significant challenge hindering market growth," the press release said.

Key players in the market include Beyond Meat Inc. and Kerry Group Plc., which produces meat substitutes for European consumers.

Impossible Foods

A sandwich made with plant-based pork product is served at the Impossible Foods Inc. booth during CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In September, Technavio predicted that the plant-based burger patty market would grow $2 billion in value by 2026. Its projected CAGR was a whopping 41.1%.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.