Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset.

2012 Taco Bell receipt reminds the internet how cheap things were before inflation

A viral TikTok video showed how hard inflation hit the popular fast food brand

A Taco Bell receipt from 2012 went viral and reminded the internet a time before inflation made things more expensive. 

Aspiring rapper and TikTok user LovelyOcean posted a video on Tuesday of her finding a Taco Bell receipt from 2012. The receipt showed that the price for two beefy five-layer burritos cost just $2.59.

"Can you even get anything from Taco Bell for $2.59," she asked. "Where did we go wrong?"

The video was also tagged, "Im so upset. I cant even justify going to #tacobell anymore. #inflation." Since Sunday, the video has garnered over 647,000 views.

Taco Bell logo in front of business chart

A viral TikTok lamented how high prices for Taco Bell items have risen since 2012. (Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Currently, the cost of one beefy five-layer burrito at Taco Bell is approximately $3.69, though prices differ depending on state. A bean burrito, a chicken enchilada burrito and a cheesy bean and rice burrito are the only burritos that cost less than $2.59 according to its website. 

Earlier this month, Taco Bell appeared to respond to price complaints by putting out a new Cravings Value Menu. The feature includes 10 items that Taco Bell fans can buy for $3 or less at participating U.S. restaurants such as the Double Stacked Taco for $1.99, the Stacker for $2.19 and Loaded Beef Nachos for $2.99.

Taco Bell Cravings Menu products

The new Cravings Value Menu features 10 items that Taco Bell fans can buy for $3 or less. (Taco Bell via PR Newswire / Fox News)

The Cheesy Double Beef Burrito and the 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt Burrito are also on the menu for $2.79 and $2.29 respectively.

"As our consumers are looking for more ways to save, we're committed to expanding on our value offerings through new menu items and digital offerings that deliver quality and abundance," Taco Bell Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said. "We're rolling out entirely new ways to save across our menu and doubling down with exclusive digital offerings so expect more from us this year. We're walking the talk when it comes to value, and we're just getting started."

The video ignited new discussion about price hikes and inflation in the past decade. The Biden administration has seen the highest inflation rates in recent years, hitting a peak at 9.1% in 2022. It has since cooled off to 3.4% in December.

Customers shop at a grocery store in California

Food prices have risen 33.7% since 2021. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Food prices alone have risen 33.7% since the start of 2021. Various polls have consistently found Americans ranking the economy unfavorably.

Fox Business' Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.