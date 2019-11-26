These McDonald’s Thanksgiving giveaways have nothing to do with food

Some of McDonald’s hottest Thanksgiving giveaways have nothing to do with food.

The fast-food giant announced the chance for customers to win it its Late-Night Weekender Bag as part of a new holiday promotion. The deal runs from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.

Patrons can win non-food holiday items including a Hug It Out Pillow and This Night’s a Wrap Blanket; a Sleep Well Eye Mask and Ear Plugs; a Do Not Disturb Door Hanger; and a Thankful for the Massage Chair. Then, there are other more food-related items, which include the McDelivery Meal Tray that keeps food from spilling; the Next-Day Tumbler to keep beverages hot or cold; and the Cold As Ice Pack to keep cool on the go.

While none of the prizes include burgers or fries, McDonald’s is offering two more big deals: free delivery through Black Friday for customers who order through Uber Eats, and the chance to win a year of free delivery awarded as an Uber Eats promo code.

To enter the sweepstakes, guests must tag #McDelivery, #Sweepstakes, @McDonalds and @UberEats on social media. The grand prize winner will get a year of free delivery and a weekender bag. Plus, 50 other winners will take home the weekender bag and essentials.

Everyone is eligible for free Uber Eats delivery through Black Friday.

McDonald’s latest deal comes as many brands are offering holiday incentives. Popeyes is selling full-sized Thanksgiving turkeys. Boston Market stores will be open Nov. 28 with a carousel of savory options. Subway will offer free delivery this week to anyone who wants sandwiches. And Tim Hortons is rolling out a festive lineup of new food and drinks.

And the holiday spotlight this year could make sense for these brands, too, considering Americans were projected to spend a whopping $968 million in 2019 on turkeys alone.

McDonald’s generated a whopping $21 billion in U.S. revenue last year and landed the 10th spot on Forbes’ 2019 Most Valuable Brands, falling just shy of Disney and Toyota.

Its stock is up more than 5 percent on the year.

