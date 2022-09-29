McDonald's to release 'nostalgic' adult Happy Meal

McDonald's is going to release a Happy Meal-like menu item for adults in October.

The limited-edition adult meal – which has been named the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box – will be added to restaurant menus nationwide starting on Oct. 3, and it will be available while supplies last, according to a McDonald's press release.

McDonald's partnered with Cactus Plant Flea Market, a fashion label that’s reportedly beloved by Gen Z, to make the collectible McDonaldland figurines that will be packed in each adult meal.

The company also designed the box that will hold the special adult meal, which trades McDonald's signature red for a vibrant green, blue and orange.

Customers who purchase the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box can choose from a Big Mac or an order of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets. The meal comes with French fries and a fountain drink.

The collectible figurines are modeled after McDonald’s iconic characters, including Grimace, the Hamburglar and Birdie.

"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," said Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald’s USA, in a statement.

He went on to say that McDonald’s believes its partnership with Cactus Plant Flea Market will help the fast food chain reignite "a new generation’s love" of McDonald’s food and branding.

McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market Box will be available in restaurants, in drive-thrus and for delivery on the McDonald’s App.

McDonald’s and Cactus Plant Flea Market are also launching a limited line of merchandise on cpfmmcdonalds.com, which will also be released on Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. EST.

A spokesperson for McDonald's told FOX Business that the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box is a follow-up to the chain’s Famous Orders, Menu Hacks and Camp McDonald’s, which are marketing campaigns that have attracted Gen Z consumers.

This latest push is a part of McDonald’s "Accelerating the Arches" growth strategy campaign, McDonald's said.