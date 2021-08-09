McDonald's 'Saweetie Meal' is the latest celebrity partnership for the fast food giant

McDonald’s USA has chosen American rapper Saweetie as its new celebrity partner for the chain’s "Famous Orders" program.

Starting on Monday, Aug. 9, customers will be able to purchase The Saweetie Meal nationwide, which includes a Big Mac, a 4-piece serving of chicken nuggets, a medium-sized order of French fries and Sprite.

The meal also includes McDonald’s Tangy BBQ and Sweet ‘N Sour sauces. The latter will be temporarily named the "Saweetie ‘N Sour" sauce for this limited-time promotion.

McDonald’s and Saweetie first teased their collaboration on July 29, 2021, with social media posts.

"We’re thrilled to team up with Saweetie, a true brand fan who puts her own spin on everything she touches across music, fashion, beauty and culture," said McDonald’s USA’s Morgan Flatley, the chain’s chief marketing and digital customer experience officer, at the time.

In a press release, McDonald’s noted that the 28-year-old rapper’s signature meal comes with a digital food remix guide that shows a Big Mac can be enhanced with fries, chicken nuggets can be turned into a sandwich and burger patties can be used in place of buns – all of which are food hacks Saweetie reportedly uses in her everyday life.

"She’s brought that spark and creativity to her signature McDonald’s order by celebrating her love for our food and passion for mixing things up," Flatley said in a statement.

Saweetie told McDonald’s she has a fondness for the brand from her time growing up in Hayward, Calif. to her "college days."

She went on, "Depending on the mood I'm in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh."

Saweetie is the latest celebrity partner McDonald’s is working with since launching its Famous Orders program last year.

Ahead of the 54th Super Bowl, the fast food chain ran an ad revealing go-to orders for celebrities, including Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Magic Johnson, Whoopi Goldberg, Millie Bobby Brown and Keith Urban.

By September 2020, McDonald’s pushed its program forward with rapper Travis Scott, which notably resulted in complete sell-outs and ingredient shortages at various restaurants throughout the country.

McDonald’s has gone on to try and replicate that success with other music A-listers, including Colombian singer J Balvin and the K-pop group BTS.