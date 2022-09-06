McDonald's adds new cheese Danish to fall menu to switch up 'seasonal routines'

McDonald’s is adding a new cheese Danish to its menu for the fall season.

Customers will be able to find this flaky pastry on McCafé Bakery menus at participating restaurants nationwide, starting on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The cheese Danish is a buttery streusel that’s been filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with light vanilla drizzle.

McDonald's said its new cheese Danish will give customers an opportunity to "switch up their seasonal routines in a world of pumpkin, maple and pecan," according to a press release.

The pastry will be an all-day menu item that will be available for in-restaurant, drive-thru and delivery purchases, according to McDonald’s.

An end date for the cheese Danish hasn’t been provided, but marketing materials from McDonald’s state the pastry will be around for a limited time.

This isn’t the chain’s first time selling a cheese Danish, the press material noted. The company reportedly introduced a cheese Danish in the 1980s.

However, this is the first time the cheese Danish has been added to McDonald’s McCafé Bakery menu, which is a special line of pastries the company introduced in November 2020. It allows customers to pair sweet snacks with their coffees.

The cheese Danish joins McDonald’s mainstay McCafé Bakery items, such as the apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll.

Last fall, McDonald’s added a glazed pull-apart donut to the McCafé Bakery lineup for a limited time.

While McCafé Bakery sales cannot be determined from McDonald’s quarterly financial result reports, the multinational fast food chain reportedly made $5.72 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

"Global comparable sales increased 9.7%, reflecting positive comparable sales across all segments," McDonald’s investor relations team wrote in the Q2 2022 report.

Comparable sales in the U.S. increased by 3.7%, according to McDonald’s published results.