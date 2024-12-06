McDonald's to reintroduce beloved Snack Wrap next year

McDonald’s will add a fan-favorite item – the Snack Wrap – back to its menus.

"The Snack Wrap will be back in 2025. This has a cult following. I get so many emails into my inbox about this product. It will be back in 2025," McDonald’s U.S. President Joe Erlinger told "Good Morning America" on Thursday.

The fast-food giant, which has about 13,500 locations in the U.S., also touted the menu item’s return on X with a succinct "snack wraps xx.xx.2025" post.

It has been about eight years since McDonald’s offered the Snack Wrap in the U.S.

MCDONALD'S FAN FAVORITE ITEM RETURNING AFTER SPECIAL SAUCE SELLS OUT ONLINE

Citing "competitive reasons," however, Erlinger was tight-lipped about when exactly McDonald’s customers can expect to see the snack wrap return next year.

The planned reintroduction of the menu item was welcome news to fans of the Snack Wrap, which first arrived at the fast food chain in 2006 and quickly became popular. In the years since its removal from U.S. menus, fans have frequently asked for McDonald’s to bring it back.

When reached for comment about the upcoming Snack Wraps, McDonald’s told FOX Business it had nothing to add at this time.

The chain previously said in December 2023 that it planned to make McCrispy wraps in the future.

HOW MCDONALD'S PLANS TO BRING BACK CUSTOMERS

Its McCripsy sandwich crossed the threshold to become one of McDonald’s billion-dollar brands last year. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinksi said in late October of this year that its plan to "scale the McCrispy equity across nearly all our markets by the end of 2025 is on track with the McCrispy Chicken Sandwich expected to be available in over 70 markets by the end of 2024."

McDonald’s has been plotting other menu moves as well.

The chain will increase its U.S. value offerings in early January by debuting a new "McValue" menu. Its $5 meal deal will remain available through the summer through that platform, as well as a new "Buy One, Add One for $1" deal.

MCDONALD'S TO ADD ‘MCVALUE’ MENU, BOOST MEAL DEAL OFFERINGS