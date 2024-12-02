McDonald's fan favorite item returning after special sauce sells out online

It is time to get saucy. The McDonald's McRib sandwich is returning to U.S. restaurants on Tuesday.

When the fast-food giant announced the return of the limited-time fan favorite, it also introduced "A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce" in half-gallon jugs for sale online for $19.99. The sauce quickly sold out, and proceeds went to Ronald McDonald House Charities, according to its website.

"The McRib is more than a sandwich – it’s a part of culture, it’s a legend, it’s an event," McDonald's Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan said in a statement. "McRib SZN is a holiday unto itself, so we wanted to embrace that spirit and give fans an even bigger way to celebrate this year with A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce."

The sauce was marketed toward McRib lovers for holiday parties, festive recipes and even as a stocking stuffer.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to a FOX Business inquiry about how many half-gallon jugs were sold or how much was raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Those who missed out on the limited sauce drop can still get their sandwiches in restaurants and drive-thru windows starting Dec. 3. McDonald's did not say when sales of the McRib would cease.

McDonald's is also launching a new "McValue" menu on Jan. 7.

The fast-food giant is still recovering from an E. coli outbreak that infected more than 100 of its customers in October, when restaurants unknowingly served what were believed to be tainted onions on its Quarter Pounder hamburgers .

On Nov. 13, the FDA said that at least 34 hospitalizations had occurred. Cases were reported in Colorado, Kansas and Wyoming, as well as portions of Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Idaho, Utah, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico and Oklahoma. Of the 34 hospitalizations, four victims suffered from hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can cause kidney failure. One death was linked to the outbreak early on, but no additional fatalities have been reported. The last illness onset was on Oct. 21.

