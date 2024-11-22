McDonald's to add 'McValue' menu, boost meal deal offerings

McDonald’s will increase its value offerings in January by rolling out a new "McValue" platform.

As part of the upcoming "McValue" menu, the fast-food company said it will bring a "Buy One, Add One for $1" deal to its U.S. restaurants for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

For the breakfast version of the deal, four menu items – the Sausage McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit, Sausage Burrito and Hashbrown – will be eligible. Meanwhile, McDonald’s will offer the six-piece Chicken McNuggets, Double Cheeseburger, McChicken and small fries as options for "Buy One, Add One for $1" at lunch and dinner.

McDonald’s plans to fold its $5 meal deal into the "McValue" menu, too. That offer, which first debuted in late June, will now remain available through the summer, according to the company.

The chain’s $5 meal deal was originally slated to be a month-long limited-time offer but it received a couple extensions since its launch. Customers buying the deal can pick one of two sandwich options – a McDouble or a McChicken – plus small fries, four-piece McNuggets and a small soda.

With the planned "McValue" menu, fast-food eaters will also see local promotions and McDonald’s app-exclusive deals, McDonald’s said.

"When it comes to value, we know there’s no one-size-fits-all," McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger said in a statement. "We’ve worked closely with our franchisees to create a new platform that will let our customers define value on their own terms."

The new platform will arrive at McDonald’s restaurants across the U.S. on Jan. 7.

McDonald’s announcement of the "McValue" platform comes as it and other fast-food chains have been contending with inflation-impacted consumers and drawing them back in.

"On our last call, we shared that the QSR sector had meaningfully slowed in many of our markets with industry traffic declined in several major markets, and that consumers, especially those in the low-income category, were choosing to eat at home more often," CEO Chris Kempczinski said in late October during the company’s third-quarter earnings call. "This trend continued in the third quarter."

He also foreshadowed that a new national value platform was in the pipeline.

"Our U.S. leadership team is solidifying the details behind the future U.S. value platform, working together with our franchisees to get it right for our customers by blending the best thinking from around the world as well as our own history in the U.S. We have plans to introduce the more holistic U.S. value platform in quarter one next year," he said at the time.

McDonald’s has over 13,500 restaurants in the U.S.