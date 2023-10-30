McDonald's McCrispy chicken sandwich becomes $1B brand worldwide after getting fresh name

McDonald’s revealed in an earnings call Monday that its rebranded Crispy Chicken Sandwiches – which are now known as the McCrispy – have grown to become a $1 billion global brand.

The development comes as McDonald’s says its consolidated revenues increased by 14% and comparable sales in the U.S. rose 8.1% over the third quarter of this year.

"Our McCrispy chicken sandwich continues to be an important driver of chicken share growth, having first launched in markets like Canada and Germany and now a billion-dollar brand," McDonald’s Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden said.

McDonald's describes its McCrispy sandwich as a "southern-style fried chicken sandwich that's crispy, juicy and tender perfection" that is "topped with crinkle-cut pickles and served on a toasted, buttered potato roll."

The sandwich is also offered in a spicy and deluxe version with lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise.

"McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich quickly became a fan-favorite when it first hit US menus in 2021. And now, this beloved sandwich is joining some of our most iconic menu items – McNuggets®, McMuffin® sandwiches and McFlurry® desserts – with a fresh new name: McCrispy™," the company said earlier this year in announcing the rebrand. "Earning your ‘Mc’ is a true McDonald’s badge of honor."

McDonald's President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said in a statement Monday that "With global Systemwide sales growth of 11%, our third quarter results reflect our position of strength as the industry leader.

"The macroeconomic environment is unfolding in line with our expectations for the year, and we continued to deliver convenience and value for our customers," he added.

McDonald's also said many of its markets "are using the digital app to drive engagement with customers, most recently through the return of Monopoly in Australia, the U.K., and Spain" and that "McDonald’s has amassed an industry-leading digital loyalty footprint that complements and further modernizes our restaurant experience."

Shares of McDonald’s stock increased by around $5 as of trading midday.