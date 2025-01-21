McDonald's goes nostalgic; rolls out Pokemon Happy Meals in US

McDonald’s extremely popular Pokemon Happy Meals have made a comeback.

U.S. restaurants began selling the limited-time, themed Happy Meals on Tuesday and will continue to offer them while supplies last, the fast-food giant said.

"There’s nothing more exciting than when we can bring campaigns to our fans with partners that we’re fans of ourselves," McDonald’s senior marketing director Guillaume Huin said in a statement. "Much like they do for McDonald’s, our fans have deep nostalgia and love for the Pokemon brand."

Those who order the Happy Meals will "have a chance to discover various Pokemon, including fan-favorite Dragon-type Pokemon," according to McDonald’s.

That will be possible thanks to the Pokemon trading card game "booster" pack of four cards that accompany the Happy Meals, along with a poster and stickers.

Through the collaboration with Pokemon Company International, the fast-food giant said there are 15 different Pokemon trading cards – each featuring a different Pokemon – that Happy Meal buyers can get.

McDonald’s customers can also expect the Happy Meal boxes themselves to sport Pokemon on them. Three versions of the boxes have one Pokemon – Charizard, Rayquaza or Roaring Moon – while another bears Pikachu and Dragonite’s likenesses, McDonald’s said.

The fast-food giant has paired Happy Meals with Pokemon cards multiple times in the past. In 2021, for instance, the companies gave out packs of Pokemon trading cards in Happy Meals that had Pikachu on the boxes to commemorate Pokemon’s 25th anniversary, Fox News Digital reported .

This time, McDonald’s said Pokemon Happy Meals ordered through its app will earn fast-food customers an "in-game bonus at no cost" for Pokemon’s mobile trading card game.

Happy Meals have been part of the McDonald’s menu for decades. The meal, a popular order for children, marked its 40th anniversary in 2019.