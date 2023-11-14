McDonald's, Crocs introduce 4-shoe collection

McDonald’s has launched a limited-edition collection with foam clog maker Crocs.

A quartet of McDonald’s-themed shoes are at the center of the collection that became available Tuesday, according to the Chicago-based fast-food chain. The companies also teamed up on themed socks and Jibbitz charms.

Beyond this latest collaboration, some others that Crocs, widely known for its foam clogs, has done in the past include Taco Bell, Vera Bradley, 7-Eleven, Hocus Pocus and Peeps, according to its website.

The fast-food chain’s Hamburglar, Grimace and Birdie characters provided the basis for three of the shoes in the McDonald’s x Crocs collection. The purple Grimace-themed ones are faux fur-lined sandals while the other two are clogs.

McDonald’s also used Grimace for a popular limited-edition "Birthday Meal" that included a purple shake earlier this year.

Another Crocs clog design in the newly launched collection comes in a "classic McDonald’s style" of red and yellow, McDonald’s said.

The products hit the market "on Crocs.com, at Crocs retail locations and select wholesale partners" Tuesday "while supplies last," per the fast-food chain.

The Crocs website has the Birdie and Hamburglar-themed clogs listed at $75 while the Grimace and classic McDonald’s ones are priced at $70. The cost of the socks is $20, according to a McDonald’s press release.

On the second-quarter earnings call held in late July, Crocs CEO Andrew Rees identified collaborations as a driver for the brand in North America, saying, "We see collaborations continuing to drive very high interest in the Crocs brand and, in fact, growing interest in the Crocs brand." He also pointed to new products and "strong marketing support."

The release of the McDonald’s x Crocs collaboration comes after the shoe company recently closed out "Croctober." During that month, Crocs introduced Crocs Classic Cowboy boots with a $120 listed price.

Customers bought 29 million pairs of Crocs in the third quarter, the company reported this month.