Crocs to sell cowboy boots for limited time

Crocs has gone country western with its new shoe.

The company widely known for its foam clogs has introduced Crocs Classic Cowboy Boots that will hit the market in a little over two weeks. They have a $120 listed price on the Crocs website.

The cowboy boots have been "one of the most widely requested Crocs shoe designs in brand history," Crocs said Thursday.

Crocs said it will sell the boots for a limited time.

During that period, the company will list the boots on its website and stock them in certain Crocs stores, according to a press release. The company operated 346 Crocs and 9 HEYDUDE stores as of the end of June, Crocs reported in its most recent earnings report.

Crocs Classic Cowboy Boots appear to only come in black.

The company has incorporated "high shine croc-embossed texture" and "western-inspired stitching" for the boots, per the release. They will include a "first-of-its-kind spin-able spur charm attached to the backstrap."

Crocs fans will also get Croc Star and Cowboy Duke Jibbitz charms to put on the cowboy boots, according to the listing on the company’s website. Duke is the name of Croc’s crocodile mascot.

Their release, slated for Oct. 23, will coincide with Croc Day, which the company described as a "fan-created holiday" that happens on the same day each year. It falls within "Croctober."

Crocs says it sells over 100 million pairs of its shoes annually.

The foam clog maker has reported $1.96 billion in revenue for the first six months of 2023, a 20% increase compared to the $1.62 billion it generated the first half of last year. Net income has risen 55%, coming in at $361.96 million over the first half.

Crocs shares have traded on the Nasdaq over 17 years.