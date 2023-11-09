Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

McDonald's
Published

McDonald's, Krispy Kreme in talks to expand partnership

Krispy Kreme donuts could soon be sold at more McDonald's locations

close
Former McDonald's CEO Jim Skinner analyzes the state of the fast-food industry as the U.S. economy slows, on The Claman Countdown. video

McDonald's is a resilient brand that thrives in any environment: Jim Skinner

Former McDonald's CEO Jim Skinner analyzes the state of the fast-food industry as the U.S. economy slows, on The Claman Countdown.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts may soon be available at more McDonald's locations.

The revelation was made Thursday by outgoing Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield in a statement accompanying the doughnut maker's third-quarter earnings report.

Krispy Creme logo

Krispy Kreme is in discussions with McDonald's to expand the companies' partnership. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We are also excited about our continued partnership with McDonald’s, which we believe has validated the attractiveness of the quick-service restaurant channel," Tattersfield said. 

KRISPY KREME MULLING CASH DEAL FOR INSOMNIA COOKIES

"While nothing has been finalized, we are in advanced discussions about expanding the partnership and are making investments in the U.S. that reflect our confidence in further scaling our Delivered Fresh Daily network," he added.

mcdonalds sign

McDonald's logo is seen on the restaurant in Streator, Illinois, on October 15, 2022.  ((Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 266.91 -0.58 -0.22%

McDonald's Corp.

McDonald's began selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine locations in and around Louisville, Kentucky, last year, offering three flavors of doughnuts as a small operations test.

MCDONALD'S, CHIPOTLE TO HIKE MENU PRICES AFTER CALIFORNIA GOV. NEWSOM APPROVES $20 FAST FOOD MINIMUM WAGE

The Krispy Kreme flavors available at participating McDonald's restaurants are the original glazed, chocolate-iced and raspberry-filled, all of which can be purchased individually or in packs of six.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme shares took a hit Thursday morning after the release of the doughnut-maker's third quarter earnings. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DNUT KRISPY KREME 12.56 -0.88 -6.55%

Krispy Kreme, Inc.

Despite Tattersfield's excitement over the potential expansion of the McDonald's partnership, Krispy Kreme shares fell following the doughnut maker's earnings report, which showed that the company had fallen short of Wall Street's revenue estimates.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Krispy Kreme reported net revenue of $407.4 million last quarter, up 7.9% from the third quarter of 2022.