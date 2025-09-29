McDonald’s brings back Monopoly after nearly a decade with $1M cash prize up for grabs

McDonald’s is bringing back its famed Monopoly game for the first time in nearly a decade with lucrative prizes as the brand continues to try to lure back customers.

Starting Oct. 6, the game will return for a limited time. Instead of a physical board, customers will play through the company’s mobile app as registered loyalty members.

To entice people to join the company's loyalty program, the company said that players will have the chance to redeem any prizes, which can range from 1 million American Airlines AAdvantage Miles, a trip for four to Universal Orlando Resort or a new 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee. McDonald's also said that customers have a chance to win a $1 million cash prize.

MCDONALD'S CEO: CALIFORNIA MINIMUM WAGE HIKE DRIVING LABOR INFLATION

"Our fans have been clamoring for the return of MONOPOLY at McDonald’s, and we’re thrilled to bring it back with a modern, digital spin," said Alyssa Buetikofer, McDonald's chief marketing and customer experience officer.

To play, customers must download the app, opt in to rewards and register for the game. Those who pre-register between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5 will receive 500 bonus MyMcDonald’s Rewards points. During the promotion, loyalty members can earn either a physical game piece – such as one found on a large fries box – or a digital piece directly through the app when ordering or using their Rewards code.

MCDONALD’S NEW ADULT HAPPY MEAL BRINGS BACK NOSTALGIC CHARACTERS

For physical pieces, customers peel them from the packaging and scan them in the app to reveal a prize or collect a digital property piece. For digital pieces, players can "peel" within the app to instantly see if they’ve won or to collect their property piece.

‘MCMILLIONS’ SCAM

The infamous scandal associated with the McDonald's Monopoly game occurred in the 1990s, when the head of security at Simon Marketing, Jerome Jacobson, funneled top prizes from the game to himself and others within his network. The scheme scammed about $24 million from the promotion. More than 50 people were convicted and Jacobson himself served 37 months in prison and was ordered to pay more than $12.5 million in restitution.

BRINGING BACK CUSTOMERS

The game is making its temporary comeback after the company announced it was bringing back Extra Value Meals as a menu category for the first time since 2019 in an effort to boost its value proposition and rejuvenate traffic among its budget-conscious consumers.

MCDONALD’S VALUE MEAL RETURN SPARKS INDUSTRYWIDE DISCOUNT BATTLE

McDonald's is far from the only chain looking to boost traffic. The fast-food sector has faced a combination of challenges, from margin pressures due to supply chain issues and higher labor costs with minimum-wage increases to subdued traffic industrywide.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As of July, menu prices at limited-service restaurants, which include fast-food eateries, rose by 3.3% year over year, according to data from the National Restaurant Association. Menu prices at limited-service restaurants peaked at 8.2% in April 2023, according to the data.