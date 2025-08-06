McDonald's new adult Happy Meal brings back nostalgic characters

McDonald's is reviving its nostalgic McDonaldland brand after a more than 20-year hiatus, launching a new meal and merchandise inspired by the fictional universe and its inhabitants.

The fast-food giant will begin rolling out the McDonaldland Meal, featuring collectible tins that contain postcards and stickers inspired by the fantasy world's characters such as Grimace and Birdie Aug. 12, according to a news release.

In addition to the souvenirs, each order comes with a Quarter Pounder with cheese or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries and a mystery-flavored Mt. McDonaldland Shake, a nod to the fictional universe's volcano and its blue lava and pink clouds, the announcement noted.

McDonald's has also partnered with Pacsun and Away to create limited-edition McDonaldland merch, like luggage tags and sweat sets, according to the restaurant chain. It will be avilable to customers beginning Aug. 12.

"There’s an entire magical world of McDonaldland filled with characters, places and lore," Jennifer "JJ" Healan, vice president of brand, content, and culture at McDonald's USA said in a statement. "We are taking fans on a trip to McDonaldland with an immersive experience that taps into the past to create the future."

McDonaldland, inhabited by Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese and the Fry Friends, was created by the fast-food chain in 1971. The fictional universe entertained fans through games and movies for decades until it was eventually phased out.

McDonald's also recently announced it would be shaking things up later this summer with new drink options , including cold brews and refreshers, hitting menus at more than 500 of its U.S. restaurants beginning Sept. 2.

In 2023, McDonald's launched a limited-time "Grimace Birthday Meal" in honor of the fantasy character's birthday, which helped attract more customers to its restaurants.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.