LIFESTYLE
Published

McDonald's spends $100 million in trust-building effort after E coli outbreak

FDA says McDonald's has hired different onion supplier

Custom Care Medical internist Dr. Frank Contacessa discusses the symptoms of an E. coli food infection on 'Varney & Co.'

CDC links McDonald's Quarter Pounders to E coli outbreak

Custom Care Medical internist Dr. Frank Contacessa discusses the symptoms of an E. coli food infection on 'Varney & Co.'

McDonald's is shelling out $100 million in an effort to lure customers back into their restaurants after an E. coli outbreak infected more than 100 of its customers last month.

The Associated Press reported the investment on Saturday. The intent is to bring customers back to stores after the fast-food giant unknowingly served tainted onions on its Quarter Pounder hamburgers.

The hardest-hit franchises will also be given $65 million, the company's statement said.

The move comes days after the FDA provided its latest update about the outbreak, which is linked to slivered onions from Taylor Farms in California. So far, 104 confirmed cases of the E. coli O157:H7 strain have been identified across 14 states.

Split image of e. coli and burger

McDonald's is spending $100 million in response to backlash related to last month's E. coli outbreak. (Reuters | iStock)

On Nov. 13, the FDA said that at least 34 hospitalizations have occurred. Cases were reported in Colorado, Kansas and Wyoming as well as portions of Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Idaho, Utah, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico and Oklahoma. 

Of the 34 hospitalizations, four victims suffered from hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can cause kidney failure.

One death was linked to the outbreak early on, but no additional fatalities have been reported. The last illness onset was on Oct. 21.

McDonald's quarter pounder hamburger

A Quarter Pounder hamburger (Scott Olson/Getty Images/File)

"Of the 81 people interviewed, 80 (99%) report[ed] eating at McDonald's," the FDA's update reads. "Seventy-five people were able to remember specific menu items they ate at McDonald's. 63 of 75 people (84%) reported a menu item containing fresh slivered onions."

"McDonald’s has reintroduced slivered onions from a different onion supplier into their full menu," the statement says. "At this time, there does not appear to be a continued food safety concern related to this outbreak at McDonald’s restaurants."

exterior of a Mcdonald's in california

(Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/File)

FOX Business reached out to McDonald's for comment.

The Associated Press and FOX Business' Breck Dumas contributed to this report.