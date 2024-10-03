McDonald's swapping protein in 'highly anticipated' sandwich dropping next week

Look out Chick-fil-A and Burger King. McDonald's is putting its chicken where its mouth is. Or, hoping its customers will put its chicken in their mouths, at least.

On Thursday, the fast-food giant announced its "highly anticipated" Chicken Big Mac is dropping at U.S. restaurants on Oct. 10.

The "reimagined take on a classic menu item was secretly introduced at the McDonnell's pop-up by Chain," McDonald's said in a press release.

"By tapping into some of our fans’ biggest passions from dupe culture to live-streaming, we’re able to serve up more than just a sandwich," Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA said in a statement. "There truly is something for everyone to enjoy in this campaign and we’re bringing experiences that will surprise and delight them, all before the Chicken Big Mac hits restaurants."

The original Big Mac has been on the menu since 1968. The poultry version will feature two chicken patties, Big Mac sauce, lettuce, cheese and pickles on a sesame seed bun. One Chicken Big Mac is 530 calories, according to nutritional information on McDonald's website.

"Big Mac superfan," as McDonald's calls him, and "internet star" Kai Cenat will host a livestream and share people's unfiltered reactions to trying the Chicken Big Mac. Details about livestreams can be found on McDonald's social media channels.

In July, McDonald's reported a drop in sales for the first time in years as it struggled to draw in cash-strapped customers amid higher menu prices.

Global sales fell 1% in the second quarter, its first decline in 13 quarters, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 0.53% rise, according to LSEG data.

The Chicken Big Mac will be a limited-time offering at participating locations while supplies last, the company said.