Martha's Vineyard man wins $1M grand lottery prize after playing 'Jaws' instant game

The Massachusetts State Lottery has given out another $1 million prize and the winner is "gonna need" a bigger wallet.

Gecimar Silva is now the third grand prize winner of the Massachusetts Lottery's "Jaws" instant game, which became available for purchase on March 26, Massachusetts Lottery officials announced in a recent press release.

Silva has lived on Martha's Vineyard for 18 years and was inspired to buy the "Jaws"-themed lottery ticket since the Academy Award-winning movie was filmed on the island, he told lottery officials.

The lucky winner claimed his prize from the Massachusetts Lottery headquarters in Dorchester on Friday, May 3.

"Silva chose to receive his prize in the form of "a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes)," lottery officials reported.

Silva said he has not taken a vacation in 30 years and plans on using his winnings to pay for a trip to Florida.

The grand prize ticket was purchased from a local Depot Market located in Edgartown and the store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The "Jaws" instant game includes three $1 million grand prizes, which have now all been claimed following Silva's win.

"It also features a series of five Second Chance Drawings in which a total of 30 lucky winners are being awarded a "Jaws"-inspired trip for two to Martha’s Vineyard in the summer of 2025," the press release said.

"While on the Vineyard, all 30 trip winners will participate in a 'Jaws'-themed Game Show in which one contestant is guaranteed to win a $1 million prize. All other contestants will win a guaranteed prize ranging from $500 to $10,000."

Lottery officials said to submit your non-winning tickets to Second Chance Drawings on masslottery.com in order to qualify.

The trip includes a three-night stay at Harbor View Hotel in Edgartown, black car service to and from the port and a ferry to and from the island.

There's also a daily breakfast plus a welcome toast/dinner at Harbor View Hotel, a "Taste of the Vineyard Dinner" at Harbor View Lawn, a spending cash gift of $1,000, a "Jaws"-branded welcome gift, a "Jaws" Island Tour with a custom guided bus across the island, a private "Jaws" movie screening at Harbor View Hotel and a "Shark Infested Waters" theme party on Harbor View Lawn, according to the Massachusetts Lottery's press release.

The Massachusetts Lottery is the first lottery organization in the U.S. to offer "Jaws" instant lottery game tickets.