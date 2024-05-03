Massachusetts woman wins second $1M lottery prize in span of 10 weeks

A lucky lottery winner has hit not only one $1 million grand prize, but two in less than three months.

Christine Wilson of Attleborough, Massachusetts, learned of her first win back in February.

On Feb. 23, Wilson claimed her $1 million grand prize after playing the "Lifetime Millions" $50 instant ticket game, the Massachusetts Lottery reported in a press release issued on May 1.

This time around, Wilson won big again after she played the "100X Cash" $10 instant ticket game.

Wilson chose to receive both her million dollar prizes as a one-time payment, which resulted in a $650,000 cash prize before taxes, lottery officials wrote in the new release.

Her first million-dollar winnings went towards a new SUV. As for her latest win, Wilson reportedly plans to deposit the funds into her savings.

The "100X Cash" winning ticket was purchased from the Family Food Mart located at 660 East St. in Mansfield, the Massachusetts Lottery reported.

The retail location will receive a $10,000 bonus because of its sale of the grand prize ticket.

After Wilson's first big win, Dubs’s Discount Liquors, located at 30 Chauncy St. in Mansfield, received an extra bonus of $10,000 for selling her the top ticket.

Wilson's most recent win with the "100X Cash" instant game has a total of 10 $1 million dollar prizes available and since her lucky draw, there are only three remaining.

The Massachusetts Lottery has generated over $149 billion in revenue since it was founded in 1972, the lottery's website stated.

Since selling its first ticket, the 52-year-old lottery has "awarded over $105 billion in prizes [and] returned over $32 billion in net profit to the Commonwealth for unrestricted local aid provided to cities and towns," the website continued.

Fox Business reached out to the Massachusetts Lottery for a comment.