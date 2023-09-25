Michigan Lottery launching 'Ghostbusters' ticket where players could get 'scary rich'

"Who you gonna call" with this exciting news from the Michigan Lottery?

A new, $5 instant game inspired by the classic comedy, "Ghostbusters," is set to launch on Tuesday, Sept. 26, according to a recent press release.

Players who want to be "scary rich" have the chance to win prizes up to $500,000, lottery officials shared. Prizes start at $5 and the total amount of prizes that players can win are over $30 million.

TEXAS LOTTERY LAUNCHES NEW SCRATCH-OFF GAME TO BENEFIT VETERANS

"The game will feature 12 different scenes with familiar characters from the Ghostbusters franchise, including Slimer and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man," the Michigan Lottery shared.

The iconic 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance, better known as the Ecto-1, will also be featured on instant game tickets.

MICHIGAN MAN WINS NEARLY $193K LOTTERY AFTER FINDING MISSING TICKETS IN CAR: 'NOWHERE TO BE FOUND'

The new Ghostbusters-themed instant game will be available at 10,500 retailers found across the state.

The Michigan Lottery has contributed more than $27 billion toward education, since the organization was founded in 1972, the Michigan Lottery stated on its website.

In 2022, the lottery contributed $1.248 billion to public schools across the state, the lottery continued.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Along with K-12 education, the Michigan Lottery also benefits local businesses and companies, employed by Michigan residents.

"For every $1 spent on Lottery 63 cents goes to prizes, 25 cents goes to the School Aid Fund, 9 cents goes to retailer and vendor commissions, and 3 cents is used for Lottery operations," the Michigan Lottery reported.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.