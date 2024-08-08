Martha Stewart loves EVs: does she prefer Tesla or Rivian?

Martha Stewart recently discussed electric vehicle (EV) makers Tesla and Rivian in an interview.

The businesswoman said she "loved Tesla" but was "pissed at" the company’s CEO, billionaire Elon Musk, when asked a question about her stock portfolio during a CNBC appearance last week.

"I have been an investor in Google, Apple, the big tech stocks. Tesla, I loved Tesla," she told the outlet. "I’m pissed at Elon Musk."

Musk has run Tesla as its CEO for roughly 16 years.

Stewart told CNBC that Musk "better get back to work in certain areas."

"I love electric cars," she continued. "I have two electric cars, I’m now getting the Rivian truck. And I think that if we don’t get going on this stuff, you know, and concentrating."

Rivian has an all-electric pickup truck, called the R1T, in its current lineup of vehicles. Earlier in the summer, the California-based company debuted the second-generation of the truck and its R1S SUV.

FOX Business reached out to a Stewart representative regarding what current EVs she owns.

In April of last year, she posted on Instagram about having a Mercedes Benz EQS electric sport utility vehicle with the hashtag "#mbambassador."

Stewart told CNBC that she was getting Rivian’s truck because she "love[s] the whole thing," including its color and shape, rather than a reason related to Musk.

"I tried the Cybertruck, and it’s just too crazy for me still," she added.

Tesla’s futuristic Cybertruck first hit the market and officially joined Tesla’s slate of vehicles at the end of November. The company had announced the truck in 2019.

FOX Business also reached out to Tesla and Rivian for comment on Stewart’s remarks.