Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Auto
Published

Martha Stewart loves EVs: does she prefer Tesla or Rivian?

Stewart said she 'love[s] electric cars'

close
Dominari Financial CEO Kyle Wool analyzes Tesla and provides his outlook for Big Tech earnings on 'Varney & Co.' video

Elon Musk thinks Tesla can be a $20 trillion company: Kyle Wool

Dominari Financial CEO Kyle Wool analyzes Tesla and provides his outlook for Big Tech earnings on 'Varney & Co.'

Martha Stewart recently discussed electric vehicle (EV) makers Tesla and Rivian in an interview.

The businesswoman said she "loved Tesla" but was "pissed at" the company’s CEO, billionaire Elon Musk, when asked a question about her stock portfolio during a CNBC appearance last week. 

"I have been an investor in Google, Apple, the big tech stocks. Tesla, I loved Tesla," she told the outlet. "I’m pissed at Elon Musk."

Martha Stewart

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Martha Stewart attends Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis: Martha Stewart at 92NY on October 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) (Jason Mendez/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk has run Tesla as its CEO for roughly 16 years.

SEE IT: RIVIAN UNVEILS REDESIGNED ALL-ELECTRIC SUV AND PICKUP

Stewart told CNBC that Musk "better get back to work in certain areas."

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA INC. 198.84 +7.08 +3.69%

"I love electric cars," she continued. "I have two electric cars, I’m now getting the Rivian truck. And I think that if we don’t get going on this stuff, you know, and concentrating."

Rivian has an all-electric pickup truck, called the R1T, in its current lineup of vehicles. Earlier in the summer, the California-based company debuted the second-generation of the truck and its R1S SUV.

Rivian vehicles sit outside a showroom.

Electric-vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc. is suing a key supplier of seats, warning that a pricing dispute could impact production of an electric van ordered by Amazon.com Inc. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

FOX Business reached out to a Stewart representative regarding what current EVs she owns.

TESLA'S CYBERTRUCK MAKING INROADS ON THE ROAD

In April of last year, she posted on Instagram about having a Mercedes Benz EQS electric sport utility vehicle with the hashtag "#mbambassador."

Stewart told CNBC that she was getting Rivian’s truck because she "love[s] the whole thing," including its color and shape, rather than a reason related to Musk.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
RIVN RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE INC. 14.72 +0.94 +6.78%

"I tried the Cybertruck, and it’s just too crazy for me still," she added.

MARTHA STEWART NABS $12 MILLION NYC PAD IN BUILDING FEATURED IN HULU'S HIT SHOW

Tesla’s futuristic Cybertruck first hit the market and officially joined Tesla’s slate of vehicles at the end of November. The company had announced the truck in 2019.

Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck during a tour of the Elkhorn Battery Energy Storage System in Moss Landing, California, U.S., on Monday, June 6, 2022. PG&E and Tesla Inc. have built the 182.5-megawatt battery energy storage project at the utilitys Moss Land ( Nic Coury/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

FOX Business also reached out to Tesla and Rivian for comment on Stewart’s remarks.