Martha Stewart, age 72, our founder, has served as one of our directors since September 2011 and was elected Non-Executive Chairman of the Board in May 2012. In addition, Ms. Stewart became the Company’s Chief Creative Officer in 2012, a role she previously held from 2003 to 2004. In 2010, the Board appointed Ms. Stewart Chief Editorial, Media and Content Officer. Ms. Stewart previously served as Chairman of the Board from the Company’s creation in 1996 until June 2003 when she resigned as a director. She also served as Chief Executive Officer from 1996 until 2003. In March 2004, she resigned and assumed the position of Founder, a non-officer position. In 2004, she was found guilty in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York of conspiracy, obstruction of an agency proceeding and making false statements to federal investigators in connection with the personal sale of non-Company stock. In 2006, Ms. Stewart settled insider trading charges with the SEC related to that same sale and accepted penalties that included a five-year ban from serving as a director of a public company and a five-year limitation on her service as an officer or employee of a public company. Ms. Stewart is the author of numerous books on the domestic arts.