Martha Stewart nabs $12 million NYC pad in building featured in Hulu's hit show

The Belnord in New York City’s Upper West Side received an influx of attention after it first appeared in the hit Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building."

Now, it’s back in the spotlight amid reports Martha Stewart now owns a large condo there with her daughter Alexis. The mother-daughter duo reportedly shelled out $12.3 million to acquire it in a late April deal, according to Mansion Global.

The duplex condo and its 4,600-plus square-footage spent 385 days up for grabs, a listing for the unit indicated.

Two real estate firms were reportedly involved in the transaction. Corcoran Group’s Richard Ziegelasch worked on the buy-side, while Douglas Elliman’s Maya Kadouri and Sabrina Saltiel were on the sell-side, the outlet reported.

FOX Business reached out to Ziegelasch as well as representatives of Stewart for comment regarding the reported condo purchase. Douglas Elliman declined to comment.

Stewart, who is 82, and her daughter will have luxurious amenities and features to enjoy within both the condo and the building.

The Belnord offers "six distinct residential lobbies." In the middle, there is also a massive courtyard and garden that sprawls 22,000 square feet, according to reports.

Within the reported Stewart condo, it comes with 10-foot ceilings and "fully restored, oversized" mahogany windows, per the listing. Marble counters and heated floors have also been incorporated into the place, with appliances like a wine fridge available too.

The condo she and Alexis bought in the Belnord is apparently located on the highest two floors within the building whose exterior doubles as the "Arconia" in "Only Murders in the Building," Crain’s New York Business reported.

Stewart has other real estate in New York and Maine, according to MarthaStewart.com.

The series "Only Murders in the Building" first debuted on Hulu’s streaming platform in 2021 and has completed three seasons so far. It has a star-studded cast led by Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

A fourth season of the show, which has won four Emmy’s, is in the pipeline.