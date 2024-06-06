See it: Rivian unveils redesigned all-electric SUV and pickup

Electric vehicle maker Rivian introduced its redesigned, second-generation EV pickup and SUV Thursday.

Rivian's new R1S SUV and R1T pickup were fully reengineered with hardware improvements, performance upgrades, a fully redesigned software experience and improved in-house drive systems, the company said.

It added that the newly designed vehicles have "entirely new compute and autonomy platforms" and "also offer new motor configurations, design elements and trim and tire choices for customers."

"We continue to evolve our flagship R1 vehicles, offering quality and performance without compromise. Our revamped R1S and R1T push the technical boundaries further, creating our most capable products to date," said RJ Scaringe, Rivian CEO and founder.

Rivian's new R1 platform features an engine designed in-house and has tri-motor and quad-motor configurations. A dual-motor is also available.

"New Large and Max battery packs have redesigned modules and more efficient packaging, making them easier to manufacture and service, while offering up to an estimated 420 miles of range," the company wrote.

"Customers looking to maximize value can opt for a new lithium iron phosphate-based Standard pack with up to an EPA-estimated 270 miles of range."

Rivian's second-generation R1 vehicles also have a new electrical architecture and compute platform that it says helps maximize efficiency and remove about 1.6 miles of wiring from each vehicle.

They feature a new autonomy system that was developed in-house called the Rivian Autonomy Platform. It's powered by 11 cameras, five radars and artificial intelligence (AI) prediction technology. Taken together, the system has 10 times more computing power than Rivian's previous autonomy system.

It comes standard with all vehicles and has features like blind spot monitoring with a high-resolution camera and highway assist.

A premium version of the system called Rivian Autonomy Platform+ has additional capabilities, including lane change on demand, which is available now, while enhanced highway assist will be available later in 2024, according to the company.

Rivian owners can use car keys in Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch or can use select Google Pixel devices to unlock and start their vehicles. The features also allow keys to be shared digitally.

The second-generation R1S will start at $75,900, and the R1T will start at $69,900.

The vehicles are produced in Normal, Illinois, and are available for delivery immediately.