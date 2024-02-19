Mark Zuckerberg's daughter once thought cattle-ranching was the Meta CEO's career

One of Mark Zuckerberg’s daughters was once apparently under the impression the billionaire Meta founder’s cattle ranching hobby was his full-time gig.

"So my daughter, for a while she just thought that I was a cattle rancher," the tech billionaire said in a Morning Brew Daily interview published Friday.

Zuckerberg has three children – two girls and one boy – with his wife Priscilla Chan. The eldest of his kids is 8 years old.

He acknowledged his actual career, being the CEO of Meta, and its social media apps are "kind of hard to wrap your head around" for young kids.

META WARNS INVESTORS MARK ZUCKERBERG'S MMA FIGHTING COULD IMPACT BUSINESS

"She was like, ‘Alright, like Dad, [cattle ranching] that’s clearly what you do. It’s like Mark’s Meats isn’t ready for prime time yet, but you’re really focused on it, I get it. It’s like you’ve got, like, a few of these cows,’" Zuckerberg told the outlet.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % META META PLATFORMS INC. 473.32 -10.71 -2.21%

The Meta CEO first took to social media in January to share his cattle-ranching hobby. The project, which he described as "still early in the journey," involves two types of cattle, wagyu and Angus, Zuckerberg said last month.

"I’m not like trying to do this commercially," he said to Morning Brew Daily of the cattle ranching. "I’m just trying to create the highest quality stuff that we can, and I think it’s pretty fun to, like, vertically integrate."

Zuckerberg provides the cattle a diet of beer and macadamia nuts, both of which he produces on his massive Ko’olau Ranch on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. The former is meant to stimulate their appetites, while the latter is "super dense," according to the Facebook founder.

MARK ZUCKERBERG'S HAWAII PROPERTY TO FEATURE GIANT UNDERGROUND BUNKER, TREEHOUSES: REPORT

"I just think it’s super fun," Zuckerberg told the outlet. "It’s like, alright, let’s brew our own beer. Let’s grow our own macadamia nuts, process that. Like have our kids be kind of a part of the process of figuring out what it’s like to kind of run this kind of a process – easier for them to do that than be involved in the software business, so I think that kind of makes sense."

He also said he has cracked jokes with his wife and his daughters about running "Mark’s Meats" if he ever stops running Meta, according to Morning Daily Brew.

MARK ZUCKERBERG RAISING CATTLE WITH A DIET OF BEER AND NUTS

Zuckerberg has led Meta Platforms, the corporate parent of Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Threads, since Facebook’s beginnings two decades ago.

Meta Platforms

The social media company has made him one of the wealthiest people in the world, with a personal fortune of $166.6 billion, Forbes reported.