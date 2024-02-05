Meta warns investors Mark Zuckerberg's MMA fighting could impact business

Facebook parent Meta warned investors in its latest annual report that its CEO’s passion for combat sports and other high-risk activities could harm its business if he were to be unavailable as a result of partaking in such activities.

In an annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Meta noted that CEO Mark Zuckerberg practices combat sports, including mixed martial arts (MMA) and other activities that pose a high risk to his wellbeing that could impact the social media giant’s performance.

"We currently depend on the continued services and performance of our key personnel, including Mark Zuckerberg. Mr. Zuckerberg and certain other members of management participate in various high-risk activities, such as combat sports, extreme sports, and recreational aviation, which carry the risk of serious injury and death," the company said in the filing.

"If Mr. Zuckerberg were to become unavailable for any reason, there could be a material adverse impact on our operations," Meta continued in the report.

Zuckerberg has competed in Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournaments and was reportedly receiving training to receive his private pilot’s license in 2023. His passion for combat sports resulted in him being challenged to a cage fight by Elon Musk last year after Musk completed the acquisition of X, formerly Twitter, setting up what was to be a battle of billionaire social media tycoons.

Musk said in an X post in June 2023, "I’m up for a cage match if he is," which prompted Zuckerberg to screenshot a reply telling Musk to start his training and to "send me location." Musk proposed that the fight be held at a UFC facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and UFC president Dana White said the two were "dead serious" about the fight at the time.

Musk said in August that while he had begun training for the fight, he had to get an MRI of his neck and upper back and may require surgery before a fight — though he later offered to drive to Zuckerberg’s house for a practice fight.

A week later, Zuckerberg said in a post on Meta’s Threads , a rival to X, that the billionaire brawl was unlikely to go ahead in the near future.

"I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead," Zuckerberg wrote.

"If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously," he added.

Last fall, Musk left the door open to a future fight with Zuckerberg during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, saying he was willing to fight Zuckerberg "any time, anywhere, any place any rules."

When pressed by Rogan on his fitness and preparation, Musk said his cardio endurance "will not be a factor" and added that "Dana White thinks it would be a big ticket fight."

Zuckerberg suffered a knee injury during an MMA training session that required surgery in November 2023.

"Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it," Zuckerberg wrote in an Instagram post. "Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me."

"I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support," he added.

