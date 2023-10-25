Man says housekeeper finds missing lottery ticket, leading to his $1M win

A Massachusetts man has won a $1 million lottery prize on a ticket that he said he lost months ago.

Khalil Soussa, from Medford, had purchased the Massachusetts State Lottery "15,000,000 Money Maker" instant game, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery press release.

Soussa said he misplaced the instant game ticket and forgot about it, until his hired house cleaner came across it while working in his home.

MICHIGAN MAN WINS NEARLY $193K LOTTERY AFTER FINDING MISSING TICKETS IN CAR: 'NOWHERE TO BE FOUND'

"[He] only recently discovered it was a big winner when his house cleaner found the ticket in a vase and presented it to him," the press release shared.

Soussa decided to take home the cash prize option and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before the required state and federal tax withholdings, the release stated.

The winning ticket was purchased from at Tony’s Convenience on 416 Salem Street in Medford.

Since the store sold the winning ticket, the retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus, according to lottery officials.

MICHIGAN WOMAN WINS $1M POWERBALL PRIZE AFTER HUSBAND FINDS WEEK-OLD TICKET IN COAT POCKET

Soussa has decided that his winnings will go towards helping a friend and donating some to a charity of his choice.

The Massachusetts State Lottery has played an active role in all 351 cities and towns throughout the state of Massachusetts by contributing to programs, funds and other local aid.

In the 2023 fiscal year, "$1.193 billion in Lottery net profit was returned to the Commonwealth for unrestricted local aid to the 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts," according to the Massachusetts State Lottery website.

The lottery set a new record of $350 million in commissions and bonuses being sent out to lottery retailers.

MASSACHUSETTS MAN WINS $25K A YEAR LOTTERY AT SAME STORE HE PREVIOUSLY BOUGHT WINNING $1M JACKPOT TICKET

The Massachusetts State Lottery is the only "self-operated lottery in the nation," the website stated.

The organization has the lowest administrative costs across the country totaling $120.5 million — only two percent of all revenues, the site continued.