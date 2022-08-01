Massachusetts man wins $25K a year lottery at same store he previously bought winning $1M jackpot ticket

A Massachusetts man won a $25,000-a-year-for-life lottery prize – just six years after buying a winning ticket for a $1 million jackpot at the same store, according to state lottery officials.

Kevin Miller arrived at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters on July 20 to collect his $25,000 per year prize, officials said. The first five numbers on his "Quic Pic" ticket matched the "Lucky for Life" drawing that was held in February.

In 2016, Miller had won the $1 million jackpot in the state lottery’s "Cadillac Riches" game, officials said.

He had bought both the 2016 and 2022 winning tickets at Food City on Avenue A in Turners Falls.

MEGA MILLIONS WINNING TICKET SOLD IN ILLINOIS IN $1.28B JACKPOT

MEGA MILLIONS DRAWING: ILLINOIS SPEEDWAY GAS STATION THAT SOLD WINNING TICKET IN LINE FOR BIG COMMISSION

The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for the sale of Miller's latest winning ticket, but it remains unclear how much the location may have been rewarded for the 2016 ticket.

HERE ARE FRIDAY'S MEGA MILLIONS WINNING NUMBERS

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to officials, Miller elected to receive his prize as a lump sum of $360,000 before taxes.