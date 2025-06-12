Major fast-food giants unveil secret weapons in summer menu battle

Fast-food consumers looking to switch it up have plenty of new menu items to try.

Popular chains such as McDonald’s, Chipotle, Burger King, Popeyes and Wendy’s have recently introduced new food, drink and dessert offerings.

Chick-fil-A has also brought back a favorite shake and debuted a new seasonal beverage. Meanwhile, Sonic Drive-In has made some recent moves with its drinks.

FOX Business takes a look at the hot new menu items the chains have rolled out.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A’s popular Peach Milkshake made its summertime comeback for the 16th year on Monday.

The shake "features Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert and peaches, topped off with whipped cream and a cherry," according to the company.

Chick-fil-A introduced a new Peach Frosted Lemonade at the same time as the Peach Milkshake. The drink combines lemonade and its "Icedream dessert" with peaches mixed in.

Taco Bell

Crispy chicken nuggets made a reappearance at Taco Bell beginning April 24 for a limited time.

They are "marinated in a zesty jalapeño buttermilk flavor" and "breaded with a blend of breadcrumbs and crispy tortilla chips," according to Taco Bell.

The Yum! Brands-owned chain had previously had the crispy chicken nuggets on its menu for a limited time last year, and they sold out in a week.

Last month, Taco Bell introduced a limited-time Mike’s Hot Honey Diablo Sauce as one of the dipping sauce options for the crispy chicken nuggets.

Taco Bell customers also saw the chain recently launch Loaded Steak & Jalapeno Topped Fries for a limited time.

They consist of nacho fries "topped with warm nacho cheese sauce, grilled marinated steak, creamy jalapeno sauce and pickled jalapenos," according to the company.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s debuted McCrispy Strips in the U.S. starting in late April, with all participating restaurants across the country offering them by May 5.

The strips, which are coated with breading and have a black-pepper flavor, marked the chain’s first new permanent menu item in about four years.

McDonald’s snack wraps, which are returning in July, will have a McCrispy Strip inside as well as shredded lettuce and cheese, the chain said this month.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s customers recently had "fresh new takes" on the chain’s well-known Frosty dessert that arrived on menus.

The chain rolled out Frosty Swirls in mid-April. They feature a vanilla or chocolate Frosty base "swirled with a sweet, juicy strawberry sauce, a buttery, rich caramel sauce or decadent, chocolaty Brownie Batter sauce," per Wendy’s.

The following month, Frosty Fusions consisting of a vanilla or chocolate Frosty base "with a sauce and sweet treat mix-ins" were released.

They included Pop-Tarts Strawberry Frosty Fusions, Oreo Brownie Frosty Fusions and Caramel Crunch Frosty Fusions.

Chipotle

Chipotle debuted a new limited-time Chipotle Honey Chicken at restaurants in North America and Europe beginning in March.

The chain said it makes the protein option with "fresh chicken hot off the grill, seasoned with savory Mexican spices, in a marinade of seared, smoked chipotle peppers and a touch of pure honey."

In late April, Chipotle CEO Scott Boatwright told analysts and investors during the company’s first-quarter earnings call that the Chipotle Honey Chicken has "had a higher mix than any other limited-time offer, even surpassing its two-market pilot test." He also said it was "driving incremental transactions" and guest feedback "has been overwhelmingly positive."

The Chipotle Honey Chicken previously underwent "stage-gate testing" in Nashville, Tennessee, and Sacramento, California, last year, per a press release.

Sonic

Sweet Topped Lemonades debuted at Sonic Drive-In locations across the U.S. in early June.

The new drinks, released in time for summer, come in three different flavors: Classic Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade and Blueberry Lavender Lemonade.

They "combine tart, all-natural lemonade with velvety smooth cold foam on top," Sonic said.

In late May, the company also brought back Watermelon and Lemonberry Slushes, which it described in a press release as "frequently requested on social media fan-favorite" flavors.

They were previously available at Sonic in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Burger King

A limited-time menu that draws inspiration from the soon-to-be-released "How to Train Your Dragon" live-action movie arrived at Burger King in late May.

Its launch, part of a collaboration with Universal Pictures, came a couple of weeks ahead of the film’s theatrical debut, which is slated for Friday.

The items in the "How to Train Your Dragon"-inspired limited-time menu include a Dragon Flame-Grilled Whopper, Fiery Dragon Mozzarella Fries, Viking’s Chocolate Sundae and Soaring Strawberry Lemonade, according to the chain.

Popeyes

Hot new menu items at Popeyes include its chicken wraps, fried pickles and pickle-glazer chicken sandwich, according to the chain.

Popeyes Chicken Wraps, a competitor to the McDonald's returning snack wrap, came out in early June and will be available for a limited time while supplies last, Popeyes said in a press release.

They feature a chicken tender, lettuce, shredded cheese, pickles and one of three spreads. The options for the spreads are Classic, Spicy or Honey Mustard.

The fried pickles and Popeyes pickle glaze chicken sandwich debuted at the beginning of April.

They are part of a limited-time pickle-themed menu that the chain rolled out nationwide at that time.