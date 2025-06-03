McDonald's confirms permanent return of snack wraps as menu favorite returns

McDonald’s has revealed the date that fan favorite, the snack wraps, will make their return to the menu.

The snack wrap, which was discontinued nationwide about nine years ago, will reappear on the fast-food giant’s menus starting July 10.

When it returns next month, McDonald’s said it will make the snack wrap with one of its McCrispy Strips. It will also have shredded lettuce and cheese within the tortilla.

The fast-food giant first introduced its McCripsy Strips in April, with all participating restaurants in the U.S. offering them as a permanent menu item by May 5.

McDonald’s customers will have two flavor options – spicy or ranch – for the snack wraps.

The snack wrap will be a permanent offering "as long as you keep enjoying it at McDonald’s," the Chicago-based company said on a website centered on its snack wraps.

McDonald’s plans to sell the snack wrap by itself and as a combo consisting of two snack wraps, medium fries and a drink.

The announcement of the snack wrap’s return date comes after the fast-food giant hinted on social media in mid-April that they would arrive "0x.14.2025."

Before that, McDonald’s U.S. President Joe Erlinger revealed in early December the company had plans to relaunch snack wraps in 2025, telling "Good Morning America" that they had a "cult following" and that he had received "so many emails into my inbox about this product."

McDonald’s said its customers’ love for snack wraps made it decide to bring them back.

"From countless social media posts to full-fledged petitions, they never gave up on their favorite menu item," the company said. "They’re the ones who inspired us to make its return to the menu happen."

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski told analysts and investors early last month that the snack wrap "is going to be a great addition to the menu."

In February, Kempczinsk said during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call that there was "incredible energy for the return of snack wraps in the U.S. along with a few other markets."

There were over 13,500 McDonald’s locations scattered across the U.S. as of the end of March.