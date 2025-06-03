Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

McDonald's
Published

McDonald's confirms permanent return of snack wraps as menu favorite returns

The beloved snack wrap makes a comeback after nine years with spicy and ranch flavors featuring McCrispy strips in a tortilla

close
Brian Vendig, MJP Wealth Advisors President, and Ryan Payne, 'Payne Points of Wealth' podcast host, discuss Big Tech reporting and key earnings and revenue estimates for McDonald's. video

McDonald's beating earnings and revenue estimates a 'good indicator' for economy, expert says

Brian Vendig, MJP Wealth Advisors President, and Ryan Payne, 'Payne Points of Wealth' podcast host, discuss Big Tech reporting and key earnings and revenue estimates for McDonald's.

McDonald’s has revealed the date that fan favorite, the snack wraps, will make their return to the menu.

The snack wrap, which was discontinued nationwide about nine years ago, will reappear on the fast-food giant’s menus starting July 10.

When it returns next month, McDonald’s said it will make the snack wrap with one of its McCrispy Strips. It will also have shredded lettuce and cheese within the tortilla.

The snack wrap will make its comeback on July 10

The snack wrap will make its comeback on July 10. (McDonald's)

The fast-food giant first introduced its McCripsy Strips in April, with all participating restaurants in the U.S. offering them as a permanent menu item by May 5.

MCDONALD'S TO HIRE UP TO 375,000 WORKERS THIS SUMMER

McDonald’s customers will have two flavor options – spicy or ranch – for the snack wraps.

The snack wrap will be a permanent offering "as long as you keep enjoying it at McDonald’s," the Chicago-based company said on a website centered on its snack wraps.

McDonald’s plans to sell the snack wrap by itself and as a combo consisting of two snack wraps, medium fries and a drink.

Two McDonald's snack wraps

Two McDonald's snack wraps (McDonald's)

The announcement of the snack wrap’s return date comes after the fast-food giant hinted on social media in mid-April that they would arrive "0x.14.2025." 

Before that, McDonald’s U.S. President Joe Erlinger revealed in early December the company had plans to relaunch snack wraps in 2025, telling "Good Morning America" that they had a "cult following" and that he had received "so many emails into my inbox about this product." 

WITH ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY, AMERICANS ARE SPENDING LESS ON FAST FOOD

McDonald’s said its customers’ love for snack wraps made it decide to bring them back. 

"From countless social media posts to full-fledged petitions, they never gave up on their favorite menu item," the company said. "They’re the ones who inspired us to make its return to the menu happen." 

McDonald's

The McDonald's logo is displayed at a McDonald's restaurant on Jul. 22, 2024, in Burbank, California. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski told analysts and investors early last month that the snack wrap "is going to be a great addition to the menu." 

In February, Kempczinsk said during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call that there was "incredible energy for the return of snack wraps in the U.S. along with a few other markets." 

MCDONALD'S CEO GIVES THREE PREDICTIONS FOR RESTAURANT BIZ IN 2025

There were over 13,500 McDonald’s locations scattered across the U.S. as of the end of March.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 312.68 +0.60 +0.19%