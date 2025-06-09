Summertime favorite returns to Chick-fil-A for 16th year

It is the summer of peaches as fast-food giant Chick-fil-A welcomes back the juicy fruit to its menu.

Starting Monday, customers can enjoy the Peach Milkshake, which has returned for its 16th year, as well as the new Peach Frosted Lemonade.

"There’s something about the Peach Milkshake that really feels like the start of summer, and for 16 years our Guests have expected – and anticipated – its return," Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement.

"As we continue to surprise and delight our Guests with new and unique flavors throughout the year, we wanted to offer a spin on the peach taste everyone knows and loves with the Peach Frosted Lemonade," Duncan added. "So whether it’s a picnic in the park with friends, or a weeknight dinner with family, our Peach treats – paired with crispy Chick-n-Strips – are the perfect duo to share a bite and soak up the flavors of summer."

Earlier this year, Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. cut nearly 10,000 hours of work per day at its locations through the automation of lemon squeezing, which produces the juice used in one of the fast-food chain’s most popular drinks, according to reports.

Summer officially begins on June 20, but springtime favorite Pineapple Dragonfruit seasonal beverages will be sticking around through Aug. 16, as long as supplies last until then, Chick-fil-A said.

Chick-fil-A employs more than 2,000 workers in 3,000 restaurants across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. The company opened its first restaurant in the United Kingdom earlier this year and its first restaurant in Singapore is expected to open later this year.

The company, founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy, is known for its seasonal menu items.

