Burger King has limited-time 'How to Train Your Dragon'-themed menu items ahead of movie release

Burger King will offer several menu items that take inspiration from the upcoming "How to Train Your Dragon" movie for a limited time.

The Restaurant Brands International-owned fast-food chain unveiled the limited-time menu on Wednesday, calling it a "co-promotion" with Universal Pictures.

Burger King’s "How to Train Your Dragon" menu consists of three food items and one drink.

They are a Dragon Flame-Grilled Whopper, Fiery Dragon Mozzarella Fries, Viking’s Chocolate Sundae and Soaring Strawberry Lemonade, according to the chain.

Similar to what Burger King has done for past movie-related collaborations, the bun for the Whopper will be colored marbled red and orange.

WITH ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY, AMERICANS ARE SPENDING LESS ON FAST FOOD

"Our new collaboration with How to Train Your Dragon is going to be fun for both kids and kids at heart," Burger King executive Joel Yashinsky said in a statement. "Our team has created a delicious menu inspired by the beloved characters and themes of this exciting new movie that brings that experience to Burger King restaurants."

The limited-time menu will be available at Burger King on May 27, about two weeks before the live-action film makes its June 13 debut in theaters.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There were over 19,700 Burger King locations across the U.S. and other countries at the end of March, according to Restaurant Brands International.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % QSR RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. 69.41 -1.38 -1.95%

Burger King said it created the limited-time menu to "help BK and How to Train Your Dragon fans alike celebrate" the live-action film’s release.

"How to Train Your Dragon" is a "live-action reimagining" of the first movie from the animated "How to Train Your Dragon" trilogy and features stars like Mason Thames, Gerard Butler and Peter Serafinowicz.

The first film of the animated trilogy came out in 2010, with the two other movies in the series following in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

UNIVERSAL SPARKS OUTRAGE BY OPENING EPIC UNIVERSE PREVIEW TICKETS TO GENERAL PUBLIC