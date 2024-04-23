Swiss Air flight takeoff from NYC to Zurich aborted after 4 jets cleared to cross runway: report

A Swiss Air flight traveling from New York City to Zurich last week had to abort takeoff, averting a "potentially dangerous situation," the airline confirmed.

Flight LX17 from John F. Kennedy Airport left the gate at 4:21 p.m. April 17, according to FlightAware. The aircraft was cleared for takeoff at the same time an air traffic controller on another frequency cleared four other jets to cross the runway, according to audio obtained by NPR.

"Due to the high level of situational awareness and quick reaction of our crew, a potentially dangerous situation was quickly de-escalated," Swiss Air said in a statement to FOX Business.

The airline added that the crew of the Airbus A330 reacted professionally and that they regularly undergo simulator training that practices similar situations.

"The aircraft had only built up a speed that was just above our maximum taxiing speed when it braked again," the airline spokesperson said in the statement.

The flight was carried out as planned a few minutes later from another section of the same runway. Takeoff occurred at 5 p.m., according to FlightAware, which was 35 minutes later than scheduled. It safely landed in Zurich, Switzerland, at 6:26 a.m. Central European Summer Time.

Similar close calls have been happening at airports across the U.S. Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it planned to investigate a close call involving JetBlue and Southwest aircraft in Washington.

JetBlue Airways told FOX Business flight 1554, which was flying from Washington, D.C., to Boston, had to abort its takeoff because another aircraft had attempted to cross the runway.

In February, two JetBlue planes collided on the tarmac at Boston Logan International Airport.

Aviation news outlet Simple Flying says an air traffic controller shortage could be contributing to the problem, stating a pause in recruiting since the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in many working overtime, and the new retirement age is now 56.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.