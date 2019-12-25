Lizzo claps back at fat-shaming doctor who cited ‘obesity epidemic’ for her popularity

Lizzo is not standing for any negative energy thrown her way this holiday week. The 31-year-old musician made that fact known by responding to her longtime critic, Dr. Boyce Watkins, who cited an American obesity epidemic as a reason for why she is popular.

Continue Reading Below

LIZZO NAMED ‘ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR 2019’ BY TIME MAGAZINE

“#Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are,” Watkins wrote in a tweet on Friday.

He continued, “Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease."

LIZZO RESPONDS TO LAKERS GAME FANS AND CRITICS OVER HER COURTSIDE TWERK

Lizzo fired back at Watkins on Monday with a seething response of her own.

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you,” she wrote. “Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”

CREATOR OF LIZZO’S SIGNATURE SLOGAN COULD GET A GRAMMY NOD

Despite the singer’s request, Watkins continued to criticize Lizzo, including the twerk scandal at a Los Angeles Lakers game earlier this month.

Watkins is a conservative author, economist, political analyst and social commentator that has written book series like “The Black Millionaires of Tomorrow” and “Black American Money.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He followed up his tweets with a more compassionate one on Christmas Eve.

“I am not making fun of #Lizzo for being obese, I used to be obese myself," he wrote. "But while my beautiful fiance made it clear she would love me unconditionally, she also loved me enough to encourage me to do better.“

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 93.3 million U.S. adults are affected by obesity.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Lizzo reportedly has a net worth of $10 million based on figures from Celebrity Net Worth, which isn’t a bad amount for an eight-time nominated Grammy artist that has been named “Artist of the Year” by Time and Entertainment Weekly.