Lizzo named ‘Entertainer of the Year 2019’ By TIME Magazine

Lizzo certainly has a reason to feel good this week after she exposed her rear during a dance at a Lakers game because she’s been named “Entertainer of the Year” by TIME Magazine and Entertainment Weekly.

Continue Reading Below

LIZZO SHOCKS LOS ANGELES LAKERS GAME CROWD WITH A DARING DANCE

The 31-year-old musician summarized it best when she posted both covers to her Twitter account on Wednesday, which asked her followers “ARE... YOU... NOT... ENTERTAINED?!?” and “YOU THOUGHT IT WAS OVER? HOLD MY BEER,“ respectively.

“After years of falling in love w/ audiences and having them fall back in love w/ me... this means the world! 2 covers in one day?! How entertaining is that?!” Lizzo wrote in an extended Instagram post accompanying an image of the Entertainment Weekly cover:

LIZZO RESPONDS TO LAKERS GAME FANS AND CRITICS OVER HER COURTSIDE TWERK

Before Lizzo was breaking the internet over courtside dances, the Detroit-born triple threat toured the country for eight years showing off her singing, rapping and classical flute skills.

When it comes down to Lizzo’s sudden rise, she told TIME that it all happened thanks to a shift in the market.

“Then the culture changed. There were a lot of things that weren’t popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialized thing," she told TIME. "Now, I’ve seen it reach the mainstream. Suddenly I’m mainstream. How could we have guessed something like this would happen when we’ve never seen anything like this before?”

2020 GRAMMY AWARDS NOMINEES REVEALED: EXPERTS SHARE HOW MUCH A WIN IS WORTH

Lizzo’s fans also agree with the sentiment.

“Ever since her 2017 single ‘Water Me,’ I have watched Lizzo's rise, cheering her on every step of the way,” Eric Hazard, CEO of Vested Ventures, a communications service that structures investments and integrates portfolios for companies.

Lizzo is unlike a lot of artists because she is authentic and brings her fans into her universe, he said.

“Lizzo brings a fresh approach to music production and entertainment, combined with a positive message that appeals to everyone. Us Lizzbians keep coming back to Lizzo and look forward to a great career ahead,” Hazard told FOX Business while making sure to identify the singer’s fan club name.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Lizzo’s debut album “Cuz I Love You” was released in April, but the breakout song that elevated her career to the level that is now was “Truth Hurts,” a single released two years prior.

The delayed hit got a boost after it was featured in Netflix’s original movie, “Something Great.”

Between the romantic comedy’s release and Lizzo’s album, “Truth Hurts” topped Billboard’s Hot 100 songs list for nearly two months. It also broke a record for the longest-running track in a top spot by a solo female rapper.

Since then, Lizzo has dominated top music charts with her subsequent tracks, including “Juice” and “Good As Hell.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Netflix has grown the venues where developing and up and coming artists can have their songs placed in cultural products that, crucially, are actually relevant and meaningful in contemporary pop-culture,” Az Cohen, head of A&R Research at 300 Entertainment told FOX Business about Lizzo's sudden rise to fame.

“Before its proliferation of successes, there were far fewer places for music to live that actually connected with, and were watched by, a generality of people." - Az Cohen, head of A&R Research at 300 Entertainment

Executives at streaming giant Pandora provided FOX Business listenership data from Lizzo’s profile between March 1 and April 30, which coincides with the release of Netflix’s “Something Great” trailer and the subsequent film.

At the end of April, Lizzo’s streams went up 121.96 percent and her “thumbs up” likes on the platform went up 190.39 percent.

Lizzo is nominated for eight GRAMMY Awards including Album of the Year for her repackaged album, “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe).”