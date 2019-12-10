Lizzo responds to Lakers game fans and critics over her courtside twerk

Lizzo wants the world and her critics to know that she’s not bothered by the negative responses sent her way after the thong-clad twerk session she displayed at Sunday’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game.

The few seconds of Lizzo’s dance that were captured by cameras quickly went viral with social media users sharing both cheers and jeers for the 31-year-old music phenom.

Initially, Lizzo posted a clip of Rihanna twerking behind the scenes of the Council of Designer of America Awards in 2014. She captioned the tweet as “MY INSPIRATION.”

Though Lizzo hasn’t confirmed why she posted the tweet of Rihanna on Monday, her supporters have suggested that the harsh criticism directed toward the singer-rapper is a double standard that shames larger bodies.

Later on in the night, Lizzo addressed the controversy head-on via Instagram Live.

"Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself," she said in the livestream. "This is who I've always been. Now everyone's lookin' at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me."

Throughout the lengthy livestream, Lizzo rebuffed her detractors and got teary-eyed when she discussed her life before the fame, which included a lack of funds, homelessness and dark times after her father’s death.

Having endured all that she has, Lizzo affirmed to her viewers that she will remain strong.

"Nothing really breaks my joy,” she explained. “I'm a really solid, grounded person, and I know that I'm shocking because you've never seen in a long time a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do and dressing the way that it dresses and moving the way that it moves."

"But I don't ever want to censor myself because I'm suddenly famous, and I don't want to censor myself because everyone's looking at me now. I'm not going to quiet myself. I'm not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I'm not sexy to them."

To close out her livestream, Lizzo expressed gratitude for the upswing in her life and urged her viewers to acknowledge the blessings in their lives.

Lizzo shared a one-minute snippet of the livestream across her social media accounts.

“YOU ARE BLESSED,” Lizzo captioned her Instagram post. “YOU DESERVE TO FEEL GOOD AS HELL HAVE A GREAT DAY,” she continued, which also referenced her new music video that debuted the same day.

Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” music video garnered over 2 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

For anyone wondering why she decided to dance at the game, Lizzo said she was expressing her thanks to the Laker Girls – who requested permission for a dance routine dedicated to Lizzo right before the break.

“The Laker Girls came out and they started dancing to ‘Juice’ and I just got so excited. And I wanted to show them how much I appreciate and support and love that they wanted to do that for me,” Lizzo explained. “So, I stood up and danced.”

Lizzo is nominated for eight categories at the Grammy Awards, which is set to air live on Jan. 26, 2020.