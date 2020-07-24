Lidl lists 18 Texas properties for sale, focuses on East Coast expansion: Report

Lidl is apparently dropping many of its Texas locations, according to recent reports.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the German retailer reportedly put 15 undeveloped properties up for sale earlier this month, the Dallas Business Journal reported at the time.

Meanwhile, Lidl put another three properties up for sale in the San Antonio area, MySanAntonio.com reported last week.

According to both news outlets, the properties in both areas were bought by Lidl around 2017.

However, the grocery chain still has some properties in Texas that it hasn’t put up for sale, according to a Thursday report from Grocery Dive.

The website reported that Lidl had attempted to “conquer” the American market several years ago, but “its first wave of stores faltered,” Grocery Dive said.

Lidl was able to open its 100th store in May of this year and its food traffic has risen, the website reported.

A Lidl spokesperson told Grocery Dive that the company is focusing on the East Coast -- particularly Long Island at the moment.

“Our strategic focus is our expansion along the East Coast, where we are opening new stores and warehouses, starting our next wave of store conversions and store openings on Long Island, and significantly developing our operational infrastructure,” the spokesperson reportedly said.

According to Grocery Dive, the chain has opened four locations -- converted from Best Market stores -- on Long Island and expects to open two more in the next two weeks.

Lidl's U.S. Twitter account has also been posting about stores opening in Virginia, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Lidl’s competitor Aldi recently revealed its plans to open 70 new locations by the end of the year as part of its “new wave of expansion,” FOX Business previously reported.

