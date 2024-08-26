Labor Day travel bookings up in the US this year — here are the top destinations

More Americans are expected to travel in the U.S. over the Labor Day holiday weekend this year than in 2023, and the most popular destination won the crown for the second year in a row, according to new data.

AAA reported this week that travel bookings from Thursday, August 29 through Monday, September 2, are up 9% this year compared to the same five-day period last year.

"Americans see the extended Labor Day weekend as an opportunity to say farewell to summer with one final trip," said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA- The Auto Club Group. "Since many kids are already back in school, regional trips tend to be the most popular option for families. Because of that, others see this as an opportunity to travel the world, with the expectation of smaller crowds at popular sites."

While the data showed domestic travel is up for the holiday, international travel bookings are down 4% compared to 2023, in part due to inflation, which has driven international travel costs up 11%, AAA said.

Here are the most popular domestic Labor Day destinations in 2024, according to AAA:

1. Seattle, Washington

Seattle is the top domestic Labor Day weekend destination for the second year in row, and saw a 30% increase in bookings this year than last.

AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz told FOX Business the reason for Seattle's reign is thanks to the fact that it's a launch point for Alaskan cruises, which the company says are all booked up for this weekend.

"Travelers who want to explore nature — and budget their vacations — opt for Alaska cruises," Diaz said, noting that two Alaskan cities also landed in the top 10 this year.

2. Orlando, Florida

Diaz said Orlando is a traveler favorite because of its theme parks, which include Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, and Universal Studios.

3. Anchorage, Alaska

Anchorage landed third on the list of top destinations this year, while the Alaskan capital of Juneau ranked #9.

4. New York, New York

"New York City is a tourist-friendly city — and an easy flight for most Americans with several airport options," Diaz said of The Big Apple, which came in fourth this year.

5. Boston, Massachusetts

Rounding out the top five is Boston, which Diaz says is high on the list for its historical sites.