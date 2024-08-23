Company offering 'dream job for dog parents' in nationwide search

In celebration of National Dog Day on Monday, one company has launched a nationwide search in the U.S. to hire someone for what it says is "the dream job for dog parents."

Woofz, a puppy and dog training app, is looking for a "Chief Hotel Inspector" to travel with his or her own canine companion, stay at different hotels and rate them based on their "pet-friendliness."

There are only three requirements for being considered: Potential candidates must own a dog, have experience traveling with dogs and be willing to travel a few times a month.

The job involves evaluating accommodations for dog safety and comfort, assessing amenities and services for pets, as well as the staff's friendliness and knowledge of pet care.

The successful applicant will also be required to test the safety measures, gather feedback from other pet owners, take photos and capture video footage throughout each trip, and evaluate facilities based on Woofz's guidelines.

"It’s the dream job for pet owners who love to travel," said Woofz CEO Natalia Shahmetova. "The successful applicant will get paid to vacation and spend quality time with their fluffy friend—all expenses covered. But they will also be doing a huge service to other dog owners."

The company said that roughly 75% of all economy, mid-scale and luxury hotels claim to welcome pets, but many of them fail to actually provide a pet-friendly experience.

"So many put their travel plans on pause, whether because they’ve had bad experiences in the past or they don’t want to cause their pets unnecessary stress," Shahmetova said. "We hope that the research our Chief Hotel Inspector conducts will help to show that there is suitable accommodation out there, and encourage more people to embark on adventures that they and their pet will love."

Woofz welcomes candidates from anywhere in the U.S. to apply for the position, noting that the travel and hotel inspections would be conducted within the region of wherever the new hire lives.

The contract gig lasts for six months, but in addition to all travel expenses being paid, Woofz is offering a "competitive salary." According to the job listing on Indeed, the pay will range between $1,000 and $10,000 per month.

The company is taking applications now and says it will select a shortlist of suitable candidates by Nov. 1. Whoever lands the job can expect to be contacted and receive an offer on Dec. 1.