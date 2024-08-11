Disney reveals new rides, attractions for parks during major fan event

A plethora of Disney parks announcements came out of D23 fan event this weekend in Anaheim, California.

Along with new rides, there will be new lands, shows, parades and lounges coming to both Disney resorts in the U.S.

Disney is also doing its best to let fans know the announcements are not just theoretical, but coming to life over the next five years.

"Everything we’re going to share with you is in active development," Josh D'Amaro, Disney Experiences chairman said, according to the Disney Parks Blog. "Plans are drawn. Dirt is moving. I just want to be clear about this: We are doing everything you’ve heard here tonight."

The east coast appears to be getting the most changes, with the west coast closely behind.

Disney World

Villains Land at Magic Kingdom: This space will have two major attractions; dining and shopping. "It’s going to be a fearless new vision for what a Disney experience can be," D'Amaro announced.

Ka-Chow! Cars attractions at Magic Kingdom: As a new addition to Frontierland, one attraction is going to be a "thrilling rally race through the mountains," according to the Disney Parks Blog. While a second will be for smaller racers, geared towards the whole family.

New lounges in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT: Come 2025, Magic Kingdom will be home to a tavern themed to Pirates of the Caribbean. In EPCOT, a new lounge inspired by Spaceship Earth will be a "zen space for families to gather and enjoy refreshments [that] will be draped with rich textures and warm metallic tones," Disney said.

New nighttime parade at Magic Kingdom: By next summer, guests will be able to watch "Disney Starlight," which is meant to be a nod to the former "Main Street Electrical Parade" that was loved by so many, using the latest technology to bring to life characters from "Peter Pan," "Encanto," "Frozen" and more.

Tropical Americas at Animal Kingdom: This includes an Indiana Jones attraction that "will be different from any other Indiana Jones experience around the world," Disney said. Also in store is an "Encanto"-themed ride-through attraction, featuring the Madrigal family from the film.

Test Track re-imagined at EPCOT: Returning next year, Test Track presented by Chevrolet "will celebrate today’s innovation while highlighting the past, present, and future," Disney said.

Monsters, Inc. Land at Hollywood Studios: It has nearly been 23 years since the film was released, but fans of James P. Sulivan (also known as Sulley) and Mike Wazowski will soon be able to ride through a door vault to "experience the first suspended coaster ever in a Disney park," Disney announced.

Disneyland/Disney California Adventure

Tiana's Bayou Adventure: On Nov. 15, 2024, Disneyland's replacement for Splash Mountain will open, and Critter Country will be renamed Bayou Country.

First-ever "Coco" ride: This attraction coming to California Adventure will be filled with characters and music, as riders "join Miguel on a trip to the land of the dead," Disney said. Walt Disney Imagineering will be drawing inspiration for the attraction from "beloved classics" like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Avengers Campus: The size will double with two new attractions – Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab.

Avatar: "This new and thrilling excursion will bring all the action, excitement, and wonder of Avatar, taking guests all the way to the wide-open seas of Pandora," Ali Rubenstein, Executive Global Management-Creative Development, Walt Disney Imagineering, said during Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase at D23.

Last week, Disney warned of lagging performance in its theme-park business in the third quarter.

Disney’s Experience segment, the business unit that houses its theme parks, cruises and consumer products, generated revenues of nearly $8.39 billion and operating income of $2.22 billion in the three-month period. Those results represented a 2% increase and 3% decrease year over year, respectively.

