Labor Day retail sales 2022: What clothing, furniture, auto deals to watch for

Labor Day is just around the corner which means retailers are doling out their annual holiday sales.

Many stores will be open throughout the holiday weekend, including Labor Day Monday. However, there will also be scads of deals online as well.

The bargains are a welcome end of summer reprieve for shoppers who are getting squeezed by higher costs for food, gas and household goods.

With inflation sitting at nearly its highest level in four decades, shoppers have started focusing on necessities. These sales, however, may offer a chance to buy some discretionary items that they have been putting off.

Here are some major sales throughout the holiday weekend:

Appliances and Furniture

Overstock's website touts up to 70% off on thousands of online items, along with free shipping on everything.

Lowe's is also holding a range of furniture sales, including up to half off on patio furniture and accessories. The company is also offering up to 30% select grills and accessories and up to 25% off outdoor lighting.

Wayfair is also holding furniture sales including up to 60% off lighting, living room seating and playroom essentials. Shoppers may also get up to $400 off on Sealy mattresses.

Mattress Firm is offering up to 60% for select in-stock mattresses as well as free shipping on items.

Best Buy is offering shoppers 24-month financing on appliances with purchases starting at $1,499 providing customers use the My Best Buy credit card.

The nation's largest retailer, Walmart, is also offering a variety of Labor Day sales on items including grills and patio sets.

Target is offering up to 30% off patio, bedding and decor and up to 25% on indoor furniture.

Cars

Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insights, said car shoppers should not expect "anything close to the doorbuster bargains of pre-pandemic Labor Day sales."

However, Caldwell said buyers can expect used car prices to soften across the board heading into the holiday weekend. The price drops offer at least some relief "compared to the continued higher cost of new car purchases or leases," she added.

To help consumers identify the vehicles experiencing the biggest price decreases ahead of the holiday weekend, Edmunds analysts took a look at the average transaction price for three-year-old vehicles in July and compared those to their respective peak monthly average transaction price in 2022. Analysts did this for both mainstream vehicles and luxury vehicles.

For mainstream vehicles, the data showed that the Ford Fushion Energi, Toyota Prius and Nissan Murano had the largest price decreases compared to their peak average transaction price in 2022. For luxury cars, the Audi A6, BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe had the biggest price drops.

Clothing

Nordstrom is having a summer sale of up to 60% through the holiday weekend. The luxury retailer's website touts that customers can get bargains on brands including Free People, Madewell and Jeffrey Campbell.

Lululemon Athletica is offering a range of discounts under its "We Made Too Much" section.

Retail behemoth Amazon is also promoting its end of summer fashion sale, offering consumers discounts on women, men and children's clothing and accessories.

Target is offering its annual end of summer sales including 30% shoes, 30% off women's dresses and denim as well as 30% off select baby, toddler and kids clothing.