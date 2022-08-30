For Labor Day Weekend, here are 10 food deals to know about

Labor Day Weekend is just about here — and many food retailers are giving deals for the occasion.

The holiday weekend, beginning Saturday, Sept. 3, marks the unofficial end of summer.

But have no fear — the occasion apparently still calls for celebrating, as these deals make clear.

Whether it’s coffee, a sweet treat or a steak dinner, the following places offer plenty of holiday weekend deals and steals.

Baked by Melissa

The sweet treat spot is offering customers $20 off a cupcake 100-pack.

Satisfy a sweet tooth with one of these mini cupcakes by using the code "PARTY100" at checkout.

The brand has extended the offer from now through Oct. 14.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

This holiday weekend, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood restaurant is offering a Marketplace Box featuring a variety of prepackaged meat and seafood offerings for an at-home grilling experience.

The boxes range from $60 for four salmon filets to $260 for four filet mignons and four lobster tails.

Anyone can celebrate Labor Day weekend at home with this fun offering.

Godiva

Godiva is offering chocolate deals this holiday weekend.

Its gold gift, aqua blue ribbon box includes 19 assorted pieces of chocolate for $20.

Customers should use the code "GOLD" at checkout to snag the deal.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack is offering two new cocktails for Labor Day weekend: Hurricane Calirosa and Yacht Rock.

The Calirosa cocktail includes Calirosa Rosa Blanco tequila, Monin red passion fruit syrup, agave syrup, grapefruit and lime juices.

The Yacht Rock includes Captain Morgan spiced run, Licor 43 liqueur, Angostura bitters, Monin vanilla spice syrup, line and pineapple juices.

Olive Garden

Craving a hearty Italian dish? Olive Garden is offering family-sized pans of pasta this holiday weekend.

Olive Garden is offering family-sized pans of fettuccine alfredo, chicken parmigiana and more — starting at $44.99.

They are also offering an even larger pan with classic lasagna and two jumbo house salads and breadsticks.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King is celebrating Labor Day weekend with a buy-one, get-one deal. With the purchase of any smoothie that's 20 ounces or larger, customers will receive a free 20-ounce smoothie.

This deal is offered to healthy rewards members only.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is offering a special menu for the holiday weekend.

Customers can purchase family meal deals that start at $15 — these serve four people and come with two family-sized sides and eight cheddar bay biscuits.

Subway

This Labor Day weekend, customers can get 50% off any Subway foot-long sub when they buy one through the Subway app.

Customers can use the promo code "BOGO50" at checkout to snag the deal.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is offering a cookout option for customers.

Guests can order steaks à la carte or choose from an assortment of steak grille boxes, which include four steaks, steak seasoning and a gift of Signature Steak Sauce.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons fans can register for the reward program and receive a free medium cold drink.

If customers are already reward members, they can enjoy any flavor small latte for just $1 to celebrate the unofficial end of summer.