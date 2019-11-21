Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Solutionwear could make shapewear for men

Kim Kardashian wants the world to know that her shapewear business is an inclusive one – so much so that SKIMS Solutionwear may cater to the opposite sex in the near future.

Continue Reading Below

In an interview with E! News on Wednesday, the 39-year-old media mogul and fashion entrepreneur shared her thoughts on expanding SKIMS to men.

“I have been asked a lot about the men’s question and I would love to do that and I hope that we’re working on that soon,” Kardashian said. “There’s some fun stuff in the works.”

KIM KARDASHIAN ADDS PASTIES AND BODY TAPE TO SKIMS SOLUTIONWEAR LINEUP

The male shapewear market isn’t on par with its female counterpart, but it is expected to witness a compounded annual growth rate of 5.1 percent by 2024, according to market research and consulting company KBV Research.

Competing shapewear giant Spanx has a dedicated line of undergarments for men. Additionally, demand for men’s compression garments is substantial enough to keep brands like Instaslim, Leo and 2(x)ist on department store shelves.

KIM KARDASHIAN'S SHAPEWEAR LINE MAKES $2M IN MINUTES

If SKIMS Solutionwear expands into the male market, there is a question of whether Kardashian's star power is enough to sell out this tailored inventory as it has in the past. When the shapewear line debuted in September, insiders told celebrity tabloid TMZ that her brand raked in $2 million within minutes.

Perhaps the reality TV star will be able to partner with her rapper husband, Kanye West, to boost sales. The couple has shown they value each other’s business ventures in the past. Particularly, West made news when he handed Kardashian a $1 million check on Mother’s Day for her loyalty to his fashion brand.

KANYE WEST PAYS KIM KARDASHIAN $1M FOR BRAND ALLEGIANCE

Although Kardashian didn’t confirm whether a men’s expansion will happen for certain, the SKIMS Solutionwear line brands itself as an all-inclusive resource for women who want to enhance or sculpt their shape.

The brand goes up to a size 4X/5X and offers a variety of shades for customers to choose from.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"It was really important for me because I'm not even that dark, but if I was tan, I could never find a color in my shade," she told E! News about her line.

"And so I would always find myself dyeing my shapewear in teabags and coffee bags to get a darker skin tone that would blend in more with my skin. So I could only imagine what an issue other people would have not finding their colors if I couldn't find mine. So I really wanted to come up with a solution for that."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

KBV Research released a forecast that estimated the global compression wear and shapewear market will reach $6.4 billion in the next five years.