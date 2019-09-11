Kim Kardashian's shapewear line makes $2M in minutes

Kim Kardashian's new shapewear line made millions of dollars within minutes of launching online, according to Wednesday reports.

Continue Reading Below

The 38-year-old star’s SKIMS Solutionwear brought in $2 million shortly after going on sale Tuesday, TMZ reported, citing sources who called the breakout success “unprecedented for shapewear and undergarment brands.”

The website crashed — before the sales even launched — as a result of the high volume of traffic and the company briefly sold out of some of its inventory, sources told TMZ.

Advertisement

Her shapewear products are available in sizes XXS through 5XL, and currently cost under $100.

Kardashian initially named the line “Kimono,” but changed it after facing criticism for trying to trademark the word, which is a term that also refers to a Japanese garment, similar to a robe.

"When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind," she announced at the time, in a statement on her Instagram. "My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS