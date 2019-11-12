Kim Kardashian adds pasties and body tape to SKIMS Solutionwear lineup

Kim Kardashian West is looking to take care of women’s undergarment needs with pasties and body tape added to her shapewear company, SKIMS Solutionwear.

The 39-year-old reality TV starlet turned businesswoman shared the news of her expansion with her social media followers Monday.

“The new @skims collection features my styling solutions for invisible hold, support, coverage and lift, available in 3 colors. Launching 11.14 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST,” Kim wrote in a tweet that contained a sneak peek video of the intimate adhesives.

In a subsequent tweet, she encouraged her followers to make preorders before the items' official launch on Thursday.

The brand’s teardrop-shaped pasties and body tape will be available in three shades and will retail for $12 and $36, respectively. According to SKIMS’ packaging and product pages, these adhesives claim to be “sweat-proof” with an application lifespan up to 12 hours.

As a vocal lover of shapewear-supporting adhesives for her well-known skintight ensembles, Kim’s entry into this line of the business makes sense.

In an old blog post on her now-defunct Kim Kardashian West Official App, celebrity news outlet Page Six reported on Kim’s body tape revelation.

“I’ve used everything from duct tape to packing tape to masking tape and I think that the best I found is gaffer’s tape,” the star shared at the time.

Since renaming her shapewear brand from Kimono to SKIMS Solutionwear in September, the media mogul has experienced success in the intimate apparel business. After its launch on Sept. 10, celebrity tabloid TMZ reported the shapewear brand earned $2 million within a few minutes.

“Nearly every piece of inventory sold out in lightning speed,” the report said.

For comparison’s sake, the report pointed out that the dominant shapewear brand Spanx made $4 million in profits within its first year on the market – however, that was in 2000.

More recently, Spanx has earned a valuation of over $1 billion, according to reports from Forbes.

The global compression wear and shapewear market is expected to reach $6.4 billion by 2024, according to a forecast conducted by market research and consulting company KBV Research. Interestingly enough, the report said the male market is expected to witness a compounded annual growth rate of 5.1 percent during the forecast period.