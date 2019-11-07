Kanye West pays Kim Kardashian $1M for brand allegiance

Kim Kardashian West received a $1 million check for not modeling for brands that rivaled her husband Kanye West's high-end fashion line, according to The New York Times.

The check was hand-delivered by the rapper and fashion designer on Mother’s Day.

“So there was a fast-fashion brand, a few of them, and they would knock off Yeezy all the time, his color palette, designs. So this fast-fashion brand offered me a million dollars for an Instagram post," Kardashian West said at the New York Times DealBook Conference.

To which the beauty and fashion mogul thought “‘O.K., well that’s easy’ — just to wear clothes that I could pick, anything that I wanted, it’s a quick post," she said.

But after she told her husband about the offer, “he asked me not to do it and said out of respect, I don’t think that we should be giving them everything, they copy everything,” she said.

“I completely understood why he said no. I gladly said no. And then for Mother’s Day, he handed me an envelope and it was a check for a million dollars saying ‘thank you for not posting for the other brand.’"

Kanye collaborated with German sportswear brand Adidas in creating the high-end fashion venture dubbed Adidas Originals x Kanye West Yeezy Season 1. The highly anticipated line "Yeezy Season 1" drew notable celebrities such as Beyonce when the military-inspired collection debuted at New York Fashion Week in 2015, according to GQ.

Models -- men and women -- wore minimal neutral tights or street wear in red, green and black to let the shoes shine in a tech-driven unveiling.

The line, which has spawned into multiple collections, is most notable for its sneakers but also produces shirts, jackets, track pants, socks and women's shoes. They're sold in high-end retailers across the globe.

Yeezy is expected to top $1.5 billion in sales this year, according to Forbes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

