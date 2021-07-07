Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty line temporarily shutting down for a rebrand

Kim Kardashian's KKW makeup line is getting revamped.

The reality TV star announced on Tuesday that the KKW Beauty website is temporarily shutting down for a rebrand that the 40-year-old says will introduce new product designs that are more "sustainable."

"To Our Loyal Customers, It all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body, and many incredible collections over the past four years. On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the http://KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look," Kardashian, 40, said in a statement shared across her social media accounts.

"I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned," the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star added.

Kardashian, who also founded her SKIMS shapewear and loungewear line, noted that her team is "hard at work to improve the customer shopping experience." KKW Beauty customers will soon have the ability to purchase her "beauty and cosmetic offerings" from "one single website," she said.

"Thank you so much for being on this incredible journey with me, and I promise we won’t be gone for too long," the mother of four concluded her statement.

The KKW Beauty announcement comes nearly three months after Kardashian was officially declared a billionaire, per Forbes , thanks to the cosmetics brand and her SKIMS line. The outlet estimated that the reality TV queen is now worth $1 billion, up from her former net worth estimate of $780 million in October.

Kardashian founded KKW Beauty in 2017 and in 2020 sold 20% of her cosmetics company to Coty for $200 million, which valued the company at $1 billion.

Forbes estimated that Kardashian's remaining 72% stake in the company is worth around $500 million.

She then launched Skims in 2019. Kardashian owns a majority stake in the company which Forbes valued at north of $500 million. During the pandemic, she's capitalized on work from home attire.

Kardashian also pulls in cash from her reality TV show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" -- at least $10 million pretax since 2021, according to the outlet.

In the fall of 2020, Kardashian and her famous sisters and momager, Kris Jenner, announced that "KUWTK" would be ending. The show's finale aired on June 10 on E! with a two-part reunion hosted by Bravo's Andy Cohen that followed.

"It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians," she captioned a lengthy note.

Months later it was revealed that Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, signed an exclusive deal with Hulu to create content for late 2021.

She also has endorsement deals, social media sponsorships (Kardashian has 69.8 million Twitter followers and 233 million Instagram followers), multiple properties, video games , and investments in Disney, Amazon, Netflix, and Adidas.

