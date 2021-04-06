Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and more celebrities who've been named billionaires

Kim Kardashian – like a few members of her glamorous family – has been deemed a billionaire by Forbes magazine, placing her among the ranks of a handful of Hollywood celebrities to earn the title.

The publication recently bestowed the title of billionaire upon her estranged husband Kanye West, and before that, her sister Kylie Jenner, though that was revoked after a deeper dive into her assets.

In October 2020, Kardashian’s net worth was estimated at $780 million, but just a few months and several hundred thousand dollars later, she’s broken a big barrier thanks to her latest business ventures: KKW Beauty and Skims.

Here’s a look at some other Hollywood stars who have been named billionaires:

Kanye West

West was deemed a billionaire by Forbes in April 2020, which estimated he was worth about $1.3 billion.

The ”Power” rapper, however, contested the number, and told the outlet that he’s worth $3.3 billion.

Furthermore, his exact net worth is muddled by Celebrity Net Worth’s massive estimate of $6.6 billion.

Kylie Jenner

Though contested, at just 23, Jenner is said to be a billionaire.

Forbes originally bestowed the title of “the youngest self-made billionaire ever” in March of 2019.

Just a few months later, the outlet retracted the title, saying that after re-examining the self-inflated numbers provided to them, the star is actually worth just under $900 million. Jenner has stood by the figures she provided to the outlet.

Oprah Winfrey

Being a media mogul, it’s no surprise that Oprah Winfrey would be named a billionaire between her ventures in television, film and more.

An actress, Weight Watchers spokesperson, producer, network owner, author and more, Forbes has estimated that Winfrey is worth between $2.6 and $2.7 billion.

Steven Spielberg

It comes as no surprise that one of Hollywood's most prolific director-producers, Steven Spielberg, has also been named a billionaire by Forbes.

The outlet estimates that the movie mogul -- known for directing hits like "Saving Private Ryan" and "Schindler's List" as well as producing credits like "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" -- to have a net worth of $3.7 billion.

Jay-Z

Though he hasn't released a full album in a handful of years, Jay-Z has remained a force in the music industry since bursting onto the scene in the 1990s.

The mogul is worth about $1.4 billion, according to Forbes. His wife, Beyoncé, is worth about $420 million, the outlet estimated last year.

George Lucas

Between creating "Star Wars" and the Indiana Jones franchises, Lucas has built himself a fortune.

With 14 theatrical releases from those two properties alone, not to mention other writing, directing and producing credits, the action-adventure icon is worth $7.4 billion, per Forbes.

Tyler Perry

Like many other Hollywood figures on this list, Tyler Perry does more work than as an actor in front of the camera.

The star owns a production company, as well as writes and directs films and television shows, and even participates in activism.

According to Forbes, he's amassed a fortune of about a billion dollars.