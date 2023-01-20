Kids pajamas sold at Etsy, Macy's recalled for burn risks

Tens of thousands of children's pajama sets are being recalled for failing to meet federal flammability standards.

Approximately 38,740 children's PJ sets – manufactured by Selfie Craft Company – are included in the recall due to fears that they pose a risk of burn injuries to children, according to the recall notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Although there haven't been any reported injuries, the CPSC said parents should "immediately take the recalled pajama sets away from children" and contact the Selfie Craft Company.

The sets are described as two-piece long sleeve shirt and pant pajamas. They are made of 95% polyester and 5% elasthane, according to the recall notice. They were sold for children between the ages of 3 and 12 and come in 26 designs.

They were also sold with seven permanent fabric pens with the label "Colour In Creative Craft Kit, Crafty Fun, British Design With Love."

The sets were made in the U.K. and Bangladesh. They were sold on several online marketplaces including Etsy.com, Macy's.com and selfiecraft.co.uk. They were also sold at boutiques nationwide from November 2017 through June 2022.

Consumers are instructed to destroy the PJ set by cutting them in half vertically and submitting a photo of the destroyed set to the company for a full refund, according to the recall notice.

The company is also contacting consumers who purchased the product.

Representatives for Selfie Craft Company did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.